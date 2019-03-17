Looking for a new iPhone X? You can get $300 off the iPhone X on Verizon Wireless right now. You'll pay $24.99 over the course of 24 months instead of $37.49, which adds up to a total of $600 versus $900. This deal requires signing up for a new line of service. The deal is available in Silver or Space Grey and 64GB or 256GB. You'll pay $31.24 a month for the higher capacity, but that still adds up to $300 savings over time.

Want to save $300 more? Trade in a select device, like your old phone, within 30 days of your above purchase. Verizon will give you a $300 promo credit as long as you meet the eligibility requirements. The credit will be applied to your monthly bill much like the above, bringing the total all the way down to just $12.50 a month. You can also save this way if you're upgrading from an existing line. Verizon will give $100 for trade-ins for upgrades. By the way, the list of select devices is pretty extensive going all the way back to the iPhone 5 and including dozens of Android phones, too.

Our review of the iPhone X was hyper positive with a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. We said, "If you're ready for something new, including an almost edge-to-edge OLED display with TrueTone and HDR, a TrueDepth camera that gives you Portrait selfies, face tracking and Animoji, and Face ID facial identity scanning, an optically stabilized telephoto lens on back, and a new gesture navigation system on front, then get your order in as soon as you can for iPhone X."

Of course, if you're not ready for a change that big just yet, you can save money on the iPhone 8 or 8 Plus right now, too. Sprint has a "Buy One, Get One" deal going on for these versions. It works on the 64GB version of either phone, and the deal requires two new lines or one new line and an upgrade. The savings are applied over the course of an 18-month lease and are based on approved credit.

Check out our review of the iPhone 8 where we said "If you love everything about your existing experience, including the Home button and Touch ID, and you just want it to be faster, with better cameras and conveniences like inductive charging, you can get iPhone 8 today."