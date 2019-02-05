All that glass deserves a case that both protects and complements. This deal on Apple's stylish iPhone XS Max Leather Folio case takes $39 off its usual price and takes it down to a price we haven't seen since the holiday sales. This offer is matching a one day deal at Best Buy.

The case is made of specially tanned and finished European leather in the gorgeous (Product) RED color. Thanks to some built-in smarts, you can open it to wake your iPhone and close it to put it back to sleep. Inside, aside from a soft microfiber lining, there's space to hold a few bills or credit cards. One added benefit is that this case is still compatible with wireless charging, so the whole experience will be seamless.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.