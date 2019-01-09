There's no reason to leave your iPhone XR unprotected, especially when you can score cases like Mkeke's well-reviewed Clear Anti-Scratch Transparent Case for less than $10 at Amazon. Though it regularly sells for around $7 on average, using code JB6KN5VH during checkout will bring its price down to just $1.99 while supplies last. Cases don't get much more affordable than that, and this is the best deal we've ever seen for it. Not only will it protect your phone, but it won't cover it up with an eyesore either. Only the clear version of this case is valid with this code.

This scratch-resistant case is made of soft, flexible TPU plastic. It offers shock absorption using an air space cushion that keeps your phone from being damaged after a sudden drop. It'd also be wise to pick up some screen protectors for your device with this purchase if you haven't yet. Plus, it's thin enough where you could use a wireless charger while your phone's still inside.

Mkeke includes a one-year warranty with this case's purchase. At Amazon, over 800 customers left a review resulting in a solid rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

