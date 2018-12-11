Mophie's Wireless Charge Pad just dropped to a new low price at Amazon of $19.99. Up until last month, it had never even sold below $40. Its average price lies just under $45, so this makes for a pretty nice deal at over half off. It originally sold for $60 earlier this year. There is a slight shipping delay on this item listed on the page, so you'll want to take that into consideration as well.

This wireless charger is optimized and MFi-certified for use with the Apple iPhone, with the ability to charge them 50% faster than standard wireless chargers can thanks to its 7.5W fast charge capability. You can charge any other QI-compatible devices wirelessly with this product too. All you have to do to charge your phone with it is place it on the base. An LED light glows when charging is complete. It's also equipped with a durable non-slip TPU coating that'll protect your phone from scratches.

