Use coupon code Tri25 during checkout at Nomad to save $19.98 on a new Rugged Tri-Folio iPhone Case . There are options for several models available in your choice of Rustic Brown or Black. Your total will be $59.97 instead of the usual $80 cost.

Thanks to code Tri25 , you can save $20 on this folio case. Phone protection at a practical price? Sounds like a good deal to us.

Constructed of Horween Leather, your new case will develop a natural patina over time. There's a sleek rubber bumper to protect the edges further. This folio features four card slots and two large pockets so there's room for your essentials, ID, business cards, and more. Your phone will be protected from drops as high as six feet, and it is thin enough that it won't interfere with wireless charging.

iMore's Karen Freeman gave this case 4 out of 5 stars in a detailed review, stating that "The Nomad Rugged Tri-Folio truly lets you leave your wallet at home." One of the detractors was price, which today's deal should help alleviate.

