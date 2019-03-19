Get the SanDisk iXpand 32GB flash drive for $22.39 on Amazon and add storage to your iPhone or iPad. The drive has been selling for around $25 recently and as high as $32 in January. Today's drop is the lowest we've ever seen and takes $5 off its average price.

If you're anything like me, you'll use your iPhone as your main camera these days thanks to the tremendous improvements in mobile photography in recent years. One major drawback of this, though, is that many of our best photos will remain on our phones indefinitely save for a few social media shares. With higher quality photos and larger file sizes, they also start to take up a lot of space, too.

The iXpand flash drive comes with a connector specifically designed for Lightning ports, and it's flexible so it can fit through most cases. Use it on your iPhone, iPad, and other Apple devices to automatically back up your photos and videos and free up space. The USB 3.0 connector on the other side can be used to easily transfer your data to a computer. There's also an iXpand Drive app, which you can use to manage everything on the drive. It has 3.8 stars based on over 2,300 reviews.

