How's your iPhone X case looking? At this point, it may have already taken quite a beating since being purchased. If it's time for a replacement, or if you still need a case, Xcentz has a really nice iPhone X red silicone case on sale at Amazon for just $4.39 when you enter promo code XCENTZS23 during checkout. This case is normally priced at $17, but thanks to the coupon code and a current sale on it, you'll be saving nearly $13 off that cost. It comes with a lifetime warranty, too.

Featuring a microfiber cushioning on the inside and a soft, silicone rubber on the outside, this red case is designed for full protection of your device and looks extremely similar to Apple's silicone cases for a fraction of the price. It's compatible with QI wireless chargers too, so if you don't already have something like Aukey's Qi Wireless Charging Pad on sale for $11.99 with a clippable coupon, it might finally be time to grab pick one up.

Since you're grabbing this case for just $4, you should put those savings towards another essential piece in protecting your device: a screen protector.

