Apple's WWDC 2021 Keynote announcements have come and gone, and the latest version of our favorite operating system for the big screen is now available to developers in beta. While they didn't get much Keynote love, these features for the Apple TV change how we control our TVs, share experiences with others, and allow us to keep tabs on the happenings in and around the home. Here are three tvOS 15 features that you may have missed from this year's dub-dub.



SharePlay controls

Apple spent a lot of time highlighting new social features across all of its devices during the Keynote, with the bulk of time focusing on SharePlay. If you missed it, SharePlay allows you to share your music listening or binge-watching experiences with others by syncing everyone's playback through FaceTime. What Apple didn't talk about, though, was how you set up SharePlay on the Apple TV since it lacks a FaceTime app. In typical Apple fashion, though, using SharePlay is relatively straightforward and pretty much automatic thanks to some magic behind the scenes. During a FaceTime call, you can start the SharePlay experience by clicking on a new button located underneath the Now Playing widget in Control Center. Your Apple TV will automatically detect an active FaceTime call, and you can begin the session immediately so you don't have to worry about typing in long email addresses with the Siri Remote. HomeKit enhancements