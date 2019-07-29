A recent report claimed Apple would release three iPhone models in 2020 that support 5G. Now, a new report says two of those iPhones will feature rear time-of-flight 3D sensors, which many predict will further elevate Apple's camera prowess.

According to noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, these time-of-flight sensors will improve the photo quality of the iPhone's camera and expand Apple's augmented reality aspirations.

As we previously pointed out, many big augmented reality systems, including Microsoft's Hololens, already use these sensors.

A time-of-flight system can accurately map out your surroundings by calculating how long it takes for a laser or LED to bounce of objects. The system differs from Face ID, which uses infrared cameras and a dot projector.

We explain: