VOCOlinc's Smart WiFi Aroma Diffuser combines HomeKit convenience with aromatherapy creating the perfect gift for the smart home fan in your life. This elegant diffuser supports up to 16 million colors, Siri and Home app controls, and it works with most essential oils, so your special someone gets a little bit of everything.

If you are shopping for the HomeKit or smart home fan who has everything this year, then this Amazon Prime Member Cyber Monday deal on the VOCOlinc Smart WiFi Aroma Diffuser may be the one for you. At just $42, the VOCOlinc diffuser is the only HomeKit-enabled diffuser on the market today, and with its aromatherapy benefits, colorful lighting, and easy to use app and voice controls, it checks all the boxes for those who want to automate everything.

The VOCOlinc Smart WiFi Aroma Diffuser features a large capacity 300ml water tank that accommodates most essential oils for up to 12 hours of runtime. Through HomeKit and the VOCOlinc app, you can set the perfect mist rate for your needs, and an auto-shutoff feature will turn it off just in case it runs out of water, so you don't have to worry about checking in every so often. VOCOlinc's diffuser covers small to medium-sized rooms, up to 323 square feet with whisper-quiet diffusing, making it perfect for overnight usage in bedrooms.

In addition to misting, the VOCOlinc diffuser also sports an adjustable LED lighting system that supports up to 16 million colors. Colors and brightness levels can be set via app and voice controls, allowing it to act as a nightlight or general mood lighting. When misting is active, it creates a truly unique effect. Both the misting system and lighting also work with HomeKit automation and scenes that enable it to turn on automatically according to your schedule.

