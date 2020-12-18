The Anker Nano is compact, lightweight, and works with many of your devices, including the iPhone 12. With 20W of output, the Anker Nano you can charge your phone, tablet, earbuds, and other portable devices faster than ever. It takes only 30 minutes to charge your phone up to 50-percent with the Anker Nano. Thanks to Anker's PowerIQ 3.0 technology, charging is fast and efficient, making it one of the best iPhone 12 chargers on the market today.

The iPhone 12 is here, but to the disappointment of many, Apple didn't include a wall charger in the box! Fortunately, companies like Anker are here to solve the problem with several options for fast charging your new iPhone. The latest addition to their lineup is the Anker Nano.

The Anker Nano is compact, lightweight, and works with many of your devices, including the iPhone 12. With 20W of output, the Anker Nano you can charge your phone, tablet, earbuds, and other portable devices faster than ever.

THE PRIZE: Fifteen winners will receive an Anker Fast-Charging Essentials bundle for iPhone! Each kit includes their amazing Nano charger, a two-port USB-C 60W charger, a 6' USB-c to USB-C cable, and a 6' USB-C to Lightning cable. .

THE GIVEAWAY: Due to sponsor restrictions, this giveaway is only open in the US. There are multiple chances to enter with the widget at the bottom of this post. Complete all of the tasks in the widget for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. The giveaway is open until December 31, and the winners will be announced right here in the widget shortly after the closing date. Good luck!

Win a fast-charging survival kit for your iPhone 12 from Anker and iMore!

