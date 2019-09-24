Win an iPhone 11 and DualPro Platinum Package From Incipio!

What's even better? They are giving one lucky winner the chance to win a DualPro Platinum and a brand-new iPhone 11 as their 20th anniversary gift to you ! Keep reading for the details and to enter!

The Platinum 20th Anniversary edition of the DualPro serves as an acknowledgement to Incipio's deep-rooted history of creating slim, valued protection for every generation of iPhone. It is available now for iPhone 11 , iPhone 11 Pro , and iPhone 11 Pro Max .

The launch of the iPhone 11 also marks Incipio's 20th anniversary. To celebrate both occasions, Incipio is toasting its legacy of delivering slim valued protection with a 20th Anniversary Edition of its longest-standing protective case, DualPro .

Enter to WIN

THE PRIZE: One winner will receive the following prize package:

(1) iPhone 11 – White

(1) DualPro Platinum – 20th Anniversary Case

(1) DualPro Black

(1) DualPro Clear

THE GIVEAWAY: There are multiple chances to enter with the widget at the bottom of this post. Complete all of the tasks in the widget for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. The giveaway is open until October 7th, and the winner will be announced right here in the widget shortly after the closing date.

Phone service is not included with the prize and we make no guarantees that the phone will work with your service provider, so be sure to check that before you enter. Due to sponsor restrictions, this giveaway is only open in the US.

