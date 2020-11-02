Win an iPhone 12 Pro and Duo case bundle from Incipio!

Incipio has been one of our favorite case makers for a very long time, and it's no surprise why. With continuous innovation using state-of-the-art materials, Incipio has established themselves as one of the top manufacturers in the industry. Their latest additions for the iPhone 12 series are no exception to that rule. Keep reading for more info on their new Duo line for iPhone 12, and see how you could win an iPhone 12 Pro and Duo case bundle!

Proving two is better than one, Duo combines minimalistic design with maximum protection. This brand-new, two-piece protective case offers exactly what you'd expect from the pioneers in dual-layer technology: a slim, easy-to-handle design with proven protection to defend against annoying bumps and drops that happen to everyone. Incipio's innovative Impact Strut technology elevates drop protection to 12 feet, and a special new antimicrobial treatment prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria and germs. Duo is the next evolutionary step for dual-layer defense.

Verizon customers, make sure you check out the Duo line when you're shopping for your new iPhone! Verizon is a licensed Incipio retailer which is perfect for bundling up your new phone and top line protection from day one.

Duo Features

12 Ft. Drop protection

Impact Strut protection tech reduces impact force

Raised-edge bezel protects screen

Soft-touch finish

Scratch & discoloration resistant

Antimicrobial protection eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria and germs

Wireless charging compatible

No gimmicks. Just performance. That's what you can expect and rely on when you protect your devices with Incipio products. And with a lifetime guarantee, you know you can count on your case outliving your phone.

Enter to WIN

THE PRIZE: One winner will receive the following prize package:

(1) iPhone 12 Pro in graphite

(1) Duo case bundle

THE GIVEAWAY: Due to sponsor restrictions, this giveaway is only open in the US and Canada. There are multiple chances to enter with the widget at the bottom of this post. Complete all of the tasks in the widget for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. The giveaway is open until November 16th, and the winner will be announced right here in the widget shortly after the closing date.

Phone service is not included with the prize and we make no guarantees that the phone will work with your service provider, so be sure to check that before you enter.

Win an iPhone 12 Pro and Duo case bundle from Incipio!