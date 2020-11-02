Win an iPhone 12 Pro and Duo case bundle from Incipio!

Incipio has been one of our favorite case makers for a very long time, and it's no surprise why. With continuous innovation using state-of-the-art materials, Incipio has established themselves as one of the top manufacturers in the industry. Their latest additions for the iPhone 12 series are no exception to that rule. Keep reading for more info on their new Duo line for iPhone 12, and see how you could win an iPhone 12 Pro and Duo case bundle!
Proving two is better than one, Duo combines minimalistic design with maximum protection. This brand-new, two-piece protective case offers exactly what you'd expect from the pioneers in dual-layer technology: a slim, easy-to-handle design with proven protection to defend against annoying bumps and drops that happen to everyone. Incipio's innovative Impact Strut technology elevates drop protection to 12 feet, and a special new antimicrobial treatment prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria and germs. Duo is the next evolutionary step for dual-layer defense.
Verizon customers, make sure you check out the Duo line when you're shopping for your new iPhone! Verizon is a licensed Incipio retailer which is perfect for bundling up your new phone and top line protection from day one.
Duo Features
- 12 Ft. Drop protection
- Impact Strut protection tech reduces impact force
- Raised-edge bezel protects screen
- Soft-touch finish
- Scratch & discoloration resistant
- Antimicrobial protection eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria and germs
- Wireless charging compatible
No gimmicks. Just performance. That's what you can expect and rely on when you protect your devices with Incipio products. And with a lifetime guarantee, you know you can count on your case outliving your phone.
Enter to WIN
THE PRIZE: One winner will receive the following prize package:
- (1) iPhone 12 Pro in graphite
- (1) Duo case bundle
THE GIVEAWAY: Due to sponsor restrictions, this giveaway is only open in the US and Canada. There are multiple chances to enter with the widget at the bottom of this post. Complete all of the tasks in the widget for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. The giveaway is open until November 16th, and the winner will be announced right here in the widget shortly after the closing date.
Phone service is not included with the prize and we make no guarantees that the phone will work with your service provider, so be sure to check that before you enter.
Win an iPhone 12 Pro and Duo case bundle from Incipio!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple Watch's ECG app is coming to South Korea and Russia
The Apple Watch ECG app is coming to more countries which means it could be saving more lives soon.
Interview: Jonathan Morrison and WOLF talk iPhone 12 and THAT MagSafe song
In an exclusive interview, we sat down with YouTube star Jonathan Morrison and recording artist WOLF to talk about their latest projects.
Get the party going with these amazing Halloween playlists
It's the spooky season. Get ready to scare your guests, your neighbors, and even yourself with the best Halloween playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.
Here's every single Polaroid camera available today
Polaroid offers a wide range of cameras that bring unique features with their instant print technology. Whether you want to relive your childhood or you just want to have a blast taking pictures, there's something here for everyone.