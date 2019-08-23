As we use our devices more, our exposure to high-energy blue light increases. High-energy blue light has been shown to contribute to digital eye strain which can cause dry and irritated eyes, sleep disruption and sleep loss, blurred vision, and premature eye aging, especially in children.

InvisibleShield has developed a new Glass+ VisionGuard screen protector with Eyesafe technology that not only protects your phone from scratches and impacts, but also filters harmful blue light from your device screen without affecting the natural colors or quality of your device screen. By blocking harmful wavelengths of light before they leave your screen, VisionGuard is an easy choice for those who care about eye health.

Instead of removing blue entirely and distorting your screen's color like some eye health solutions, VisionGuard has been expertly engineered to maintain the brilliant look of your screen. Its 100% clarity rating means high-definition screen protection that's so clear, you won't even know it's there. Glass+ VisionGuard is chemically strengthened at the molecular level to preserve that glass-like feel of your screen. Its proprietary Ion Matrix technology provides the ultimate defense against drops, dings, and scratches. If you care about taking care of your phone, and your vision, you need to invest in a Glass+ VisionGuard screen protector!

THE PRIZE: One winner will receive an iPhone Xs Max and Glass+ Visionguard!

Win an iPhone XS Max from Zagg and iMore!

