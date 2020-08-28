We all have our preferences when it comes to our smartphone platform of choice but Woot's huge smartphone and accessory sale has something for everyone. The one-day promotion features handsets from Samsung and Google for the Android fans as well as iPhone models from the iPhone 6 to the latest iPhone 11 Pro for Apple users.

There are also accessories like earbuds, power banks, and even Apple Watch models to choose from. Most of the devices are offered refurbished in scratch and dent condition which means the devices will be fully functional, though there may be some cosmetic wear. Many of the accessories are brand new.

Though several of the more unique devices like the Essential PH1 and BlackBerry Priv have already sold out, there are still a ton of popular Android phones available.

The Google Pixel 3a or 3a XL would be a solid choice from $249.99. The Pixel 3a phones have a fast-charging battery that's adaptive and can help you save power over time. It will give you seven hours on a 15-minute charge, too. The Pixel 3a promises three years of operating system and security updates, and the Titan M chip gives you hardware-based protection for your passwords.

With the Pixel 3a you also have the power of Google behind your phone. That means free, unlimited high-quality image storage using Google Photos. With access to Google Assistant you can screen calls, set reminders, check sports scores, or tell it to snap a photo while you're smiling at the camera. All the best Google apps are built-in already so you won't have to go hunting.

Other standout Android deals include the Samsung Galaxy S10 from $419.99 or the Samsung Galaxy Note9 from $339.99. There's even a matching Samsung USB-C power bank on sale for $19.

On the Apple side of things, you still have plenty of iPhone models to choose from. One affordable option is the iPhone 7 at $149.99. While it might not be the most current generation iPhone, but it has solid specs for day-to-day use and supports Apple's current iOS 13 software. It has a 4.7-inch Retina display with Touch ID fingerprint sensor and can be used to make contactless payments with Apple Pay.

There are more up-to-date models in the mix including iPhone 8, iPhone XR, and iPhone XS that would be wiser investments if you want a cheap iPhone for the longer-term as they are more likely to get future software updates.

If you want the most recent phones in the sale, opt for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max from $619.99. Introduced just last fall, the iPhone 11 lineup all feature the latest A13 Bionic chip and gorgeous edge-to-edge displays with Face ID. All have wide and ultra-wide cameras on the back with the Pro line adding a third telephoto camera, too.

The deals are good for today only or while supplies last, so be sure to act fast to avoid missing out on the phone you want. It won't be long before more devices begin to sell out, so don't let that happen to the handset you want.