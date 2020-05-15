I've shared videos from the "Will It Work?" YouTube before and I'm doing it again because this might be one of the best ones yet. And it involves the iPod Photo which I bet a ton of people forgot even existed.

The video takes us down the twists and turns of memory lane as we watch an iPod Shuffle be used as the vessel for photos that will ultimately be transferred to an iPhone. But not before they've found their way to the aforementioned iPod Photo.

After that, we get to see a BlackBerry, one of Nokia's finest, and much more. And it all revolves around one of the forgotten iPods. Really, who didn't love the iPod Photo?!