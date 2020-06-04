What you need to know
- People love their iPhones and use them for just about everything.
- But this is the first time we've seen iPhones used as gate posts.
- I can't think of a third point. I'm just gonna watch the video again.
People use their iPhones for everything from recording their kid's first steps to playing the latest Apple Arcade game. And it turns out that some people use iPhones when decorating their gate posts as well.
Because of course they do.
Just watch the video – and of course, it comes from TikTok!
@minhhienapple
Bao nhiêu chiếc iphone trong clip vậy cả nhà♬ Người Miền Tây - Đan Trường
It isn't clear whether these are whole iPhones or just the rear panels ripped off in the name of art. At this point I'm not sure it really matters – just enjoy the show. And wait for someone to be blinded when the sun bounces off a ton of reflective iPhones.
Do you have a weird use for an iPhone or, even better, a ton of them? Let me know in the comments!
Tim Cook pens open 'Speaking up on racism' letter
Tim Cook has written an open letter titled 'Speaking up on racism.'
If Apple made an iPhone mini, this might be what it would look like
We're never short of iPhone concepts but this thing takes the biscuit. It's a sort of iPhone mini, but not. It's hard to explain, but it's awesome regardless.
Snapchat stops promoting President Trump following violent tweets
Snapchat will no longer promote President Donald Trump to its Discover page following violent Tweets posted over the weekend.
Take your iPad Air 3 to the next level with a great pair of headphones
A great pair of headphones is the perfect way to take your iPad experience to the next level. But which ones are the best fit for you? Here are some great options for you.