iPhone With Dk BongosSource: Will It Work?

What you need to know

  • The DK Bongos were available for the Nintendo GameCube.
  • And if you have the right adapter, they work with your iPhone, too.
  • You know where this is going at this point.

Connecting weird things to iPhones is something the "Will it Work?" YouTube does regularly. So when I got an email saying there was a video involving the Nintendo GameCube DK Bongos, I wasn't surprised. And here it is.

The video first shows a Nintendo GameCube controller working with an iPhone thanks to a little 8BitDo accessory that fools iOS into thinking it's an Xbox controller. And, amazingly, that also works with the DK Bongos.

Prime Day may have ended, but these 25 deals are still available now!

The result is the magic that you see before you – someone playing pinball, on an iPhone, with bongos controlling the flippers.

What a time to be alive. And it's still way more entertaining than 95% of the game demos we see at Apple vents!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.