What you need to know
- The DK Bongos were available for the Nintendo GameCube.
- And if you have the right adapter, they work with your iPhone, too.
- You know where this is going at this point.
Connecting weird things to iPhones is something the "Will it Work?" YouTube does regularly. So when I got an email saying there was a video involving the Nintendo GameCube DK Bongos, I wasn't surprised. And here it is.
The video first shows a Nintendo GameCube controller working with an iPhone thanks to a little 8BitDo accessory that fools iOS into thinking it's an Xbox controller. And, amazingly, that also works with the DK Bongos.
The result is the magic that you see before you – someone playing pinball, on an iPhone, with bongos controlling the flippers.
What a time to be alive. And it's still way more entertaining than 95% of the game demos we see at Apple vents!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple Music TV is all music, all the time, and free for all
Apple today announced a new MTV-like music streaming channel – but you'll need to be in the United States to enjoy it.
Potential iPhone 12 Pro unboxing video shows super shiny, super boxy sides
Is this the first video of an unboxed iPhone to reach the internet? If it is, you're going to need sunglasses when you get yours.
Apple is extending its free year of Apple TV+ for another three months
Apple has begun emailing some Apple TV+ subscribers, informing them that they are extending their free year trial by another three months.
Spooky Nintendo Switch games listed from kid-friendly to terrifying
One of the best ways to get into the autumn spirit is by playing an awesome game, whether it be delightfully spooky or flat-out horror. Here are the best games to play on your Nintendo Switch this Halloween.