Connecting weird things to iPhones is something the "Will it Work?" YouTube does regularly. So when I got an email saying there was a video involving the Nintendo GameCube DK Bongos, I wasn't surprised. And here it is.

The video first shows a Nintendo GameCube controller working with an iPhone thanks to a little 8BitDo accessory that fools iOS into thinking it's an Xbox controller. And, amazingly, that also works with the DK Bongos.