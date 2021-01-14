What you need to know
- An iPhone can read CDs, DVDs, and hybrid discs – and PlayStation discs!
We might all live in a digital world where apps, music, games, and video content are all delivered via the magic of the internet, but it wasn't always the case. We bought PlayStation games on CD, listened to music on CDs, and watched movies on DVDs. Then there were hybrid discs that were combinations of all kinds of things, with data hidden beside audio tracks. And, it turns out, you can do all of that from an iPhone.
Who knew an iPhone could read data from so many different types of spinning plastic?
YouTube channel 'Will it Work?' has been able to make all kinds of things work with iPhones over the last year or so, but getting a CD reader to work had proven difficult. Until a very particular device was used – you'll have to watch the video to find out what that was!
After over a year and a half of trying, I finally figured out how to connect CD and DVDs to the iPhone. I'll examine 3 decades of formats to see what works and what doesn't.
One tidbit from the video that was news to me – did you know there was a hidden South Park episode on some of the Tiger Woods '99 game discs? Turns out there was and, yes, an iPhone can read it.
The more you know!
