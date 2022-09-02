Pokémon Go: Mega Alakazam mega raid guide

Mega Evolution has finally arrived in Pokémon Go and with it, Mega Raids! A whole new class of raids, Mega Raids let you and your friends challenge a Mega Evolved Pokémon. These are some of the most challenging raids yet, but we have everything you need to know to beat them. And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

Who is Mega Alakazam in Pokémon Go?

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

The Mega Evolution of Psychic type Abra, Mega Alakazam has the same typing as its standard form but gets a major stat boost. Like most Mega Evolved Pokémon, it also looks pretty cool! On top of that, because Abra has been in the game since day one and even had a Community Day, most players have at least a couple really high IV Alakazam just waiting to Mega Evolve.

In terms of performance, Mega Alakazam has incredibly high DPS, the highest out of the non-Legendary Mega Psychic types. It's also one of only two non-Legendary Mega Psychic types available so far. This is not a Mega Raid you'll want to skip.

Mega Evolution strategies for Mega Alakazam in Pokémon Go?

(Image credit: Niantic)

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Mega Alakazam, focusing on each of its weaknesses: Ghost, Dark, and Bug.

Mega Gengar

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Mega Gengar is the top counter for Mega Alakazam, despite being weak to the majority of its moves. As a Poison and Ghost type, Mega Gengar takes super effective damage from Psychic and Ghost type moves, while resisting Fighting type damage. Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball are the moves your Mega Gengar should know in this raid.

Mega Houndoom

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Mega Houndoom doesn't deal quite as much damage as Mega Gengar, but is a much safer choice in this raid. As a Dark and Fire type, it resists Psychic, Ghost, and Fire type damage, while being weak against Fighting type moves. If you're opting for Mega Houndoom in this fight, Snarl and Foul Play are the moves it should know.

Mega Gyarados

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Mega Gyarados is another option for a Dark based offensive here. As a Dark and Water type, it resists Psychic, Fire, and Ghost type damage, while being weak against Fighting type moves. Bite and Crunch are the moves your Mega Gyarados should know for this raid.

Mega Absol

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Mega Absol offers a third choice for a Dark based counter team. It's a pure Dark type, so Fighting type moves will deal super effective damage, while it resists Psychic and Ghost type damage. If you're choosing this Mega Pokémon, Snarl and Dark Pulse are the moves your Mega Absol should know for this fight.

Mega Scizor

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Mega Scizor is the best choice for a Bug based offensive in this fight. As a Steel and Bug type, it resists Psychic type damage, but unfortunately, Fire is a double weakness, so you'll want to have lots of potions and revives on hand. Fury Cutter and X-Scissor are the moves your Mega Scizor should know in this raid.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Beedrill with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Mega Blastoise with Bite and Crunch

Mega Alakazam with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

What are the best counters for Mega Alakazam in Pokémon Go?

Mega Alakazam is a pure Psychic type with access to Psychic, Ghost, Fighting, and Fire type moves. Its weaknesses include Ghost, Dark, and Bug types leaving room for a few winning strategies.

Hydreigon

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

The top non-Mega counter for Mega Alakazam is Unovan pseudo-Legendary, Hydreigon. This Dark and Dragon type resists Psychic, Ghost, and Fire type damage, while Fighting type moves will hit for super effective damage. The Hydreigon line has been featured in multiple events, including Community Day, so most active players have had the chance to add it to their roster. Bite and Brutal Swing are the moves your Hydreigon should know in this fight, but if you don't have the legacy move or an Elite TM to spare, Dark Pulse is the next best option.

Giratina (Origin)

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Sinnoh region Legendary, Giratina is another great counter for Mega Alakazam, but specifically Origin forme Giratina. As a Ghost and Dragon type, it resists Fighting and Fire type damage, while taking super effective damage from Ghost type moves. While this forme hasn't seen raids nearly as often as Altered forme Giratina, they share candy making it easier to power up. If you're bringing Origin Giratina to this fight, it should know Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball.

Darkrai

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

A Mythical Pokémon originally encountered in the Sinnoh region, Darkrai is our next top counter. This pure Dark type resists Ghost and Psychic type damage, while taking increased damage from Fighting type moves. Although Darkrai is a Mythical, it's been in raids several times, so most active players have had the chance to catch it. Snarl and Dark Pulse are the moves your Darkrai should know when going up against Mega Alakazam.

Yveltal

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Y, Yveltal performs great in this raid. It's a Dark and Flying type, so it resists Psychic and Ghost type damage and has not relevant weaknesses. Unfortunately, Yveltal has only had one full run in raids so far, but if you have one, it should know Snarl and Dark Pulse for this raid.

Hoopa (Unbound)

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

The Mythical Pokémon from Gen VI, Hoopa is another great counter for Mega Alakazam, but specifically its Unbound forme. This Psychic and Dark type resists Psychic type damage and have no weaknesses Alakazam can exploit. Unfortunately, Hoopa is limited to one per account and only for players who completed the limited Special Research: Misunderstood Mischief. If you're bringing Hoopa to this fight, it should know Astonish and Dark Pulse.

Zarude

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Another Mythical Pokémon, Galar native Zarude performs well in this raid. This Grass and Dark type resists Psychic and Ghost type damage, but Fighting and Fire type moves deal super effective damage. Unfortunately, Zarude is limited to one per account and only for players who completed the limited Special Research line available during the Secrets of the Jungle event. However, if you have one, your Zarude should know Bite and Dark Pulse for this fight.

Mewtwo

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

One of the original Legendaries of Gen I, Mewtwo is our next top counter. As a pure Psychic type, Mewtwo resists Psychic and Fighting type damage, but is weak against Ghost type moves. Having been available many times in many different ways, most active players have a few Mewtwo in their collection by now. If you're bringing Mewtwo to this raid, you'll want Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball for its moveset. If you don't have the Legacy move or the Elite TM to spare, leave your Mewtwo on the bench, and make sure not to TM over Psystrike as this is also an extremely valuable Legacy move.

Weavile

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Sinnoh Stone evolution, Weavile performs great in this raid. It's a Dark and Ice type, so Fighting and Fire type moves hit for super effective damage, but it also resists Psychic and Ghost type damage. The Weavile line has been featured in a number of events, so most active players have had the chance to add it to their roster. If you're adding Weavile to your team, Snarl is the fast move it should know, and Foul Play is the ideal charged move.

Tyranitar

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Next up is Johto pseudo-Legendary, Tyranitar. As a Rock and Dark type, it resists Psychic, Fire, and Ghost type damage, but it has a double weakness to Fighting moves. Tyranitar has been featured in many events, including Community Day, so most active players have a few already powered up. The ideal moveset for Tyranitar in this fight is Bite and Crunch.

Honchkrow

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Last but not least, Honchkrow is our final top counter. It's a Dark and Flying type, so it has no weaknesses Mega Alakazam can exploit and it resists Psychic and Ghost type damage. Honchkrow is the final evolution of the very common Murkrow, so most active players already have it. Snarl and Dark Pulse are the best moves for Murkrow in this raid.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Genesect with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Hoopa (Confined) with Astonish and Shadow Ball

Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Yanmega with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Vikavolt with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Bisharp with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Krookodile with Snarl and Crunch

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Crunch

Golisopod with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Escalavier with Bug Bite and Mega Horn

Incineroar with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this raid:

Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Honchkrow with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Shadow Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Shadow Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Shadow Ball

Shadow Shiftry with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Sharpedo with Bite and Crunch

Shadow Scyther with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Note: There are a lot of really great Shadow Pokémon in this raid. Shadow Scyther is the only one that doesn't keep pace with top counters.

How many players does it take to beat Mega Alakazam in Pokémon Go?

Under the best conditions, it should be possible for two top level trainers to beat Mega Alakazam. However, the faster you beat a Mega Raid, the more Mega Energy you earn, so aim for as many players as possible.

Weather conditions that can impact this raid include:

Wind will boost Mega Alakazam's Psychic type moves

Cloudy/Overcast Weather will boost its Fighting type move

Sunny/Clear Weather with boost its Fire type move

Fog will boost its Ghost type move, as well as your Ghost and Dark type counters

Rain will boost your Bug type counters

Questions about taking on Mega Alakazam in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on Mega Alakazam in Pokémon Go? Got any tips for your fellow trainers? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our other Pokémon Go guides, so you can be the very best like no one ever was!