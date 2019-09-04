Pokémon GO players are now able to battle Team GO Rocket as they have taken over PokéStops. After winning a battle with Team GO Rocket, they leave behind a shadow Pokémon of varying types that can be caught, purified, and added to the player's Pokémon.

But not every PokéStop has been taken over. Here's how you can tell if you've found one with Team GO Rocket and what you get out of the new tasks they brought along.

How to find a Team GO Rocket PokéStop

Find a PokéStop in Pokémon GO. Look at the top of the cube that indicates a PokéStop is there. These are usually a light blue color. Check for twitching and a slightly darker blue than usual. These signs indicate a Team GO Rocket stop. Walk closer to the PokéStop. If the cube turns completely black with an "R" above it and there is a Team GO Rocket representative, or Grunt, standing next to the stop, you've found one!

What kind of Pokémon will Team GO Rocket have

The Pokémon carried by each Grunt is different. Pay close attention to the wording before the fight to get an idea of what the strongest Pokémon you will need to prepare for. One Redditor has listed out all the dialogue options for the Grunts and what it means.

A couple of phrases you may run into include:

"ROAR! ... How'd that sound?" - Dragon-type

"Don't tangle with us!" - Grass-type

"Get ready to be shocked!" - Electric-type

Why fight Team GO Rocket?

Obviously, you can get a shadow Pokémon if you catch it after the battle. This Pokémon will be stronger than others once it's purified but will lose its shadow look in the process. If you follow the tasks assigned to you by Professor Willow, you will also be rewarded with new Pokémon, Stardust, XP, berries, rare candy, and TMs.

The future of Team GO Rocket in Pokémon GO

If you are enjoying the Team GO Rocket addition to the game, Niantic has good news for you: