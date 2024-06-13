One of the most used iPhone features is getting an overhaul in iOS 18, but it won't work with iPhone 15 — here's why

WWDC 2024 (Image credit: Apple) 1. iOS 18 — what's next for iPhone?

Ever dropped your remote control down the side of your sofa or gone to check on your boiler late at night? If so you’ll know just how useful the torch on iOS really is. For many, the flashlight on the best iPhones is one of the most used and handy features, available directly from the Lock Screen.

In iOS 18, recently unveiled by Apple at WWDC 2024, the flashlight has got an upgrade with new settings that let you customize the bright light more than ever before. That said, iPhone 15 owners are missing out as the new settings are exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the iPhone 14 Pro (maybe). Here’s why.

An iOS 18 flashlight upgrade, but not for everyone

Activate the flashlight on iOS 18 beta and you’ll notice the Dynamic Island pop-up looks a little different than before. Now you can not only change the luminosity of the torch, but also the beam spread, allowing you to concentrate the light on a particular area.

This new setting is only present on iPhones like the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max because they have a different flash module than other iPhones called Adaptive True Tone flash. Introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022, the Adaptive True Tone flash has an array of nine LEDs that can change patterns allowing you to customize the beam unlike the regular True Tone flash found on other models like the iPhone 15.

iOS 18 is currently in developer beta so this could change but considering the difference in hardware we expect this feature to be exclusive to the 15 Pro and maybe the 14 Pro, too. We haven’t been able to test the beta on an iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max to confirm but considering those iPhones also have the Adaptive True Tone flash we expect the upgrades to be present.

The new setting for the torch isn’t the only feature that iPhone 15 owners will miss out on in iOS 18 — Apple Intelligence, the biggest software advancement for iPhone in years will not work on the device. So iPhone 15 owners, if you want to access Apple Intelligence and an upgraded flashlight you’ll need to think about upgrading when the iPhone 16 launches later this year.

