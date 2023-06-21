Best Prime Day 2023 iPhone deals

If you’re coming up to the end of an older device contract and you’re looking for a new iPhone, then one of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day iPhone deals might be just what you’ve been looking for. There are always some solid deals on iPhones over Prime Day – although you should bear in mind that you won’t be able to find any of the newest models.

If you’re looking for one of the older models to save some money, however, then you’re very much in luck. We’ve seen some great deals on iPhones over Prime Days past, and you should keep your eyes locked on the iPhone SE in particular. The budget handset is always the first to have a price drop.

Prime Day has an official date now; the 11-12 of July. The deals have even started early, with some big savings already live on Amazon.

There was also, for the first time ever, a second Prime Day last year, named the ‘Prime Early Access Sale’ – a mouthful if ever there was. We’ve gathered some of the best deals you’ll find on Amazon at the moment, as well as what you might be able to expect from the next Prime Day.

Current Amazon iPhone deals

At the moment, there aren’t many deals on iPhones at all. You’ll also have to get your new iPhone with a Cricket contract, so if that’s a deal breaker you might have to look elsewhere. The best bet for seeing deals on iPhones over Prime Day is to watch the iPhone SE and the iPhone 12 models closely – they’re slightly older models, so Amazon may want to clear some of them out on Prime Day.

iPhone 13 Pro Max | $1099 at Amazon The iPhone 13 Pro Max isn’t the most impressive iPhone anymore, but it was when it was released. It is still super powerful, although at the moment it's not that much less expensive than grabbing an iPhone 14 Pro Max from somewhere else. Hopefully, there will be some bigger reductions over Prime Day.

iPhone 13 Pro | $999 at Amazon The iPhone 13 Pro might not be the newest model, but it’s no slouch – from Amazon, it’s also not the cheapest. At the moment, there is no deal so we’re hoping to see a decent reduction over Prime Day.

iPhone 13 | $829 at Amazon The iPhone 13 is the previous flagship model of iPhone, and is more similar to the latest iPhone 14 than you might think. It’s also not on sale at the moment on Amazon – hopefully, Prime Day brings a hefty deal over its two days.

iPhone SE | $429 at Amazon The iPhone SE is the cheapest, most budget iPhone – it’s still a solid little phone, however, so it’s well worth the investment. There are currently no deals on the iPhone SE on Amazon, but with any luck, we’ll see a reduced price during Prime Day.

iPhone 12 | $668 at Amazon The iPhone 12 is another slightly older model, although it's still a solid little handset. This price is slightly cheaper than the full price, although you’ll soon find that you can find it cheaper elsewhere. Hopefully, Prime Day will bring more deals.

iPhone 12 mini | $624 at Amazon The iPhone 12 mini is the cheaper of the two mini models available on Amazon, although there are less expensive ways of picking one up. We reckon that there will be a reduction on this one over Prime Day, hopefully making it a little cheaper.

About Amazon Prime Day

What is Prime Day? Prime Day is a sale that Amazon puts on for a few days in the summer, reducing the prices of thousands of different products. We keep our eyes out for Apple tech, of course, but there are always some great deals to be had on other products, such as headphones, mice, keyboards, and other accessories too. Sometimes those reductions bring prices we haven’t seen yet, and won’t see for some time after – it’s a big deal.

Do I need an Amazon Prime account? Yes, you’ll need an Amazon Prime account in order to take part in Amazon Prime Day. Thankfully, you can get a free trial for 30 days so that you can get in on the deals. There are also some deals that are for everyone, even those that don’t have Prime accounts – the best deals, however, are reserved for members only.