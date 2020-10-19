## What you need to know
- On Friday, October 23, 2020, Mega Venusaur will leave Mega Raids.
- Mega Gengar will be taking Mega Venusaur's place.
- In the meantime, Mega Venusaur will be appearing more often.
- November will also see updates to Mega Evolution.
Today, Niantic announced some changes coming soon to Mega Evolution in Pokémon Go. Beginning on Friday, October 23, 2020, Mega Venusaur will be leaving Mega Raids, and Mega Gengar will be taking its place. Until then, Mega Venusaur will be showing up more often, giving players the chance to earn extra Mega Energy. There will also be additional opportunities to earn Mega Venusaur Energy by completing special Field Tasks. On top of that, in November, Trainers will be able to complete a Timed Research line to earn even more Mega Venusaur Energy.
Additionally, new changes are coming to Mega Evolution in the beginning of November. Trainers will be able to earn Mega Energy by walking with a Buddy Pokémon in an evolutionary line capable of Mega Evolving. Catching Pokémon of the same type as your current Mega Evolved Pokémon will grant bonus candies. Catching a Raid boss Pokémon will also grant additional candies when you have an active Mega Evolved Pokémon. Lastly, Trainers will be able to see from their friends list which friends currently have a Mega Evolved Pokémon.
Have you already Mega Evolved Venusaur or will you be scrambling to get enough Mega Energy in the coming days? Are you eager for the chance to tackle a new Mega Pokémon in Mega Raids? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
