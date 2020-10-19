Today, Niantic announced some changes coming soon to Mega Evolution in Pokémon Go. Beginning on Friday, October 23, 2020, Mega Venusaur will be leaving Mega Raids, and Mega Gengar will be taking its place. Until then, Mega Venusaur will be showing up more often, giving players the chance to earn extra Mega Energy. There will also be additional opportunities to earn Mega Venusaur Energy by completing special Field Tasks. On top of that, in November, Trainers will be able to complete a Timed Research line to earn even more Mega Venusaur Energy.

Additionally, new changes are coming to Mega Evolution in the beginning of November. Trainers will be able to earn Mega Energy by walking with a Buddy Pokémon in an evolutionary line capable of Mega Evolving. Catching Pokémon of the same type as your current Mega Evolved Pokémon will grant bonus candies. Catching a Raid boss Pokémon will also grant additional candies when you have an active Mega Evolved Pokémon. Lastly, Trainers will be able to see from their friends list which friends currently have a Mega Evolved Pokémon.

