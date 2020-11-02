Today, Niantic announced the details for season five of the Pokémon GO Battle League. The upcoming season will be shorter than average with only three weeks before season six kicks off. Rank progression will be based solely on number of wins, as opposed to ratings. Additionally, there will be three brand new cups in season five. Trainers can look forward to the following GO Battle League cups:

The Little Cup : Monday, November 9, 2020 to Monday, November 16, 2020, at 1 PM PST. This cup will be limited to Pokémon that are able to evolve and have not evolved with a CP cap of 500.

: Monday, November 9, 2020 to Monday, November 16, 2020, at 1 PM PST. This cup will be limited to Pokémon that are able to evolve and have not evolved with a CP cap of 500. The Kanto Cup : Monday, November 16, 2020 to Monday, November 23, 2020, at 1 PM PST. This cup will be restricted to Pokémon originally encountered in the Kanto region of Gen I. Pokémon with a Pokédex number between 001 and 151, Bulbasaur to Mew with a CP cap of 1,500 are allowed to compete.

: Monday, November 16, 2020 to Monday, November 23, 2020, at 1 PM PST. This cup will be restricted to Pokémon originally encountered in the Kanto region of Gen I. Pokémon with a Pokédex number between 001 and 151, Bulbasaur to Mew with a CP cap of 1,500 are allowed to compete. The Catch Cup: Monday, November 23, 2020 to Monday, November 30, 2020 1 PM PST. This cup will only allow Pokémon that have been caught since the beginning of Season 5 with a CP cap of 1,500. Mythical Pokémon, including Victini, Celebi, Mew, Jirachi, Deoxys, Darkrai, and Genesect are not eligible for this cup.

The following will be remaining the same for season five:

There will not be a walking requirement to earn Battle Sets.

Good Friends and higher can battle remotely.

The Pikachu Libre Avatar Style items will remain rank seven rewards.

Pikachu Libre can be encountered at rank ten.

Trainers rank one to three will earn Stardust.

Trainers rank four to ten will earn Stardust, TMs, and a Premium Battle Pass.

New for season five:

Starting at rank seven, Trainers will have the chance to encounter the current Legendary Pokémon in Raids on the GO Battle League rewards tracks.

To reach rank two, Trainers must complete a certain number of battles.

To reach ranks three through ten, Trainers must win a certain number of battles.

Incinerate has been added as new potential move for Kantonian Rapidash, Typhlosion, Ho-Oh, Unovan Darmanitan, and Chandelure.

Poison Sting now generates more energy.

Flame Charge can now be learned by Kantonian Rapidash, Entei, Emboar, and Chandelure.

For such a short season, season five of the Pokémon GO Battle League certainly promises to be an exciting one! Will you be battling to be the very best like no one ever was? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!