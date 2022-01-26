This means you may have to tailor your counter teams a bit depending on the forme you're facing. this guide is specifically for its Normal Forme, but in case you were wondering what its other three formes look like:

One of the most unusual Pokémon, Deoxys was formed by the mutation of an alien virus in space. It takes for different formes: Normal, Attack, Defense, and Speed. Each forme has a different shape and different stats, but they're all the same type and the same basic colors.

The DNA Pokémon, Deoxys is coming back to Legendary Raids. A Mythical Pokémon with four different formes, Deoxys can have a wide range of move types and stats depending on its forme.

What are the best counters for Normal forme Deoxys in Pokémon Go?

A pure Psychic type, Deoxys takes increased damage from Bug, Ghost, and Dark type attacks. It's capable of dealing Psychic, Normal, and Electric type damage. As there are now Mega Evolved Pokémon for each of its type weaknesses, this is a Raid you're going to want to coordinate with your fellow trainers on if you can do so safely.

Mega Gengar

Best of the best, Mega Gengar is a great choice for a Ghost based offensive in this Raid, assuming you have the Mega Energy to spare. As a Ghost and Poison type, it will take super effective damage from Deoxys's Psychic type attacks, but it resists Normal type damage. If you are bringing a Mega Gengar to this Raid, you'll want it to know Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball and remember to coordinate with your fellow trainers if you can safely do so.

Mega Houndoom

If you don't have enough Mega Gengar Energy or you're better equipped for a Dark based offensive, Mega Houndoom is the best of the Dark type Mega Pokémon to bring agaisnt Deoxys. As a Dark and Fire type, it resists the Psychic type moves and has no relevant weaknesses. Snarl and Foul Play are the ideal moves for Mega Houndoom here, and again, coordinate with the rest of your Raid party if you can.

Darkrai

The Mythical Gen IV Pokémon, Darkrai might look like a Ghost, but it's actually a Dark type, and despite being a Mythical Pokémon, it's seen widespread availability. It resists Deoxys's Psychic type attacks and for other Formes, it resists Dark type damage and has no weaknesses Deoxys can exploit. If you're bringing Darkrai to this Raid, you'll want it to know Snarl and Shadow Ball or Dark Pulse. Dark Pulse performs better, but if paired with a Mega Pokémon, you'll want to match its type.

Mega Absol

Another great option for a Dark based offensive is Mega Absol. This pure Dark type has no weaknesses Deoxys can take advantage of and it resists Psychic type damage. You'll want to coordinate with your raid party, if it's safe to do so, in order to make the most of the Dark type Mega Boost, and your Mega Absol should know Snarl and Dark Pulse.

Mega Gyarados

Although it doesn't perform quite as well as Mega Houndoom or Mega Absol, Mega Gyarados is still a great choice to lead a Dark based offensive. As a Dark and Water type, it will take increased damage from Deoxys's Electric type moves, but resists its Psychic type moves. Bite and Crunch are the best moveset for this Raid, and if you can coordinate with the rest of the Raid party, it will boost other Dark types on the field.

Giratina (Origin forme)

A Sinnoh region Legenday, Giratina is another great counter for Deoxys, but specifically its Origin Forme. Giratina's Origin forme hasn't been available quite as often as its Altered forme, but they do use the same Candy. As a Ghost and Dragon type, it resists Electric and Normal type damage, and it has no weaknesses the DNA Pokémon can exploit. Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball are the moves you'll want your Giratina to know.

Chandelure

Originally encountered in the Unova region of Gen V, Chandelure performs very well against Deoxys. As a Ghost and Fire type, Chandelure has no weaknesses relevant to this fight and it resists Normal type damage. Its first stage, Litwick has been featured in several events, so most active players have at least one or two powered up already. Hex and Shadow Ball are the ideal moveset for this Raid.

Hoopa (Unbound)

The Mythical Pokémon, Hoopa makes a great counter for Deoxys in either of its formes, but the Unbound forme is the best choice for this raid. It's a Psychic and Dark type, so it takes reduced damage from Deoxys's Psychic type attacks and it has no relevant weaknesses. Unfortunately, Hoopa has had extremely limited availability of one per account and only after completing a long Special Research. Plus, it requires a whopping 50 Candy and 10,000 Stardust to change formes. However, if you have it, Astonish and Dark Pulse is the ideal moveset for this raid.

Hoopa (Confined)

Hoopa's Confined forme also performs well in this raid if you don't have the Candy and Stardust necessary to change formes. As a Psychic and Ghost type, it resists Psychic and Normal type damage and takes normal damage from Electric type moves. Astonish and Shadow Ball are the ideal moves for Hoopa Confined in this raid.

Hydreigon

The final evolution of Deino, Hydreigon) is a pseudo-Legendary from the Unova region. It was featured during Dragon Week, as well as other events, in eggs, and as a Pokémon Go Battle League reward encounter, so most active players have at least one or two already powered up. As a Dark and Dragon type, Deoxys's Electric and Psychic type attacks will do reduced damage,. Bite and Dark Pulse is the moveset you're looking for in this Raid.

Yveltal

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Y, Yveltal is the last of the top counters, but certainly no pushover. As a Dark and Flying type, it will take increased damage if the Deoxys you're facing has the Electric type attacks, but it resists Psychic type damage and can certainly take a hit. Although the Destruction Pokémon has only had one run in Raids so far, it was fairly recent, so most active players should have at least one or two. Snarl and Dark Pulse are the moves you'll want Yveltal to know for this Raid.

Tyranitar

Last but not least, Tyranitar perfoms well against Deoxys. This Dark and Rock type pseudo-Legendary resists Psychic and Normal type damage and has no weaknesses Deoxys can exploit. Plus, Tyranitar is super obtainable, having been in raids, Community Day, eggs, and tons of events. If you're bringing Tyranitar along, you'll want Bite for the fast move and Crunch for the charged attack.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Zarude with Bite and Dark Pulse

Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Krookodile with Snarl and Crunch

Trevenant with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Genesect with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Bisharp with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Mega Blastoise with Bite and Hydro Cannon

Mega Beedrill with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Mismagius with Hex and Shadow Ball

Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Crunch

Yanmega with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Escalavier with Bug Bite and Mega Horn

Raikou with Thunder Shock and Shadow Ball

Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Crunch

Gourgeist with Hex and Shadow Ball

Pinsir with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Shadow Mismagius with Hex and Shadow Ball

Shadow Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Shadow Ball

Shadow Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Shadow Cacturne with Sucker Punch and Dark Pulse

Shadow Shiftry with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Honchkrow with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Note: While all of these Shadow Pokémon perform well, the Mega Pokémon they're paired with will make a big difference. If you're paired with a Mega Gengar, the Ghost type moves on this list will hit a lot harder, but Mega Houndoom, Mega Absol, or Mega Gyarados will do the same for the Dark types.

How many players does it take to defeat Deoxys in Pokémon Go?

While other formes of Deoxys can be beat with three or even two top level players, the Defense forme has, as the name implies, much higher defense and so take a lot more damage to beat. You should aim to have at least four players when challenging this forme of the DNA Pokémon, and at least six if you're lower level or lacking the best counters.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Wind will boost Deoxys's Psychic type moves

Partly Cloudy weather will boost its Normal type move

Rain will boost Deoxys's Electric type move, as well as your Bug type counters

Fog will boost your Dark and Ghost type counters

Questions about Deoxys in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on the Legendary Psychic type Pokémon Deoxys? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers?