Naintic has just offered more details for the previously announced Pokémon Go Valentines 2021 event. Beginning on Valentine's day, this event will run through Thursday, February 18, 2021. Munna, the Dream Eater Pokémon, will be making its Pokémon Go debut, along with its evolution Musharna. Trainers will be able to evolve Munna into Musharna with the evolution item, Unova Stone. Additionally, Gardevoir and Gallade evolved suring the event will know the Psychic type charged attack, Synchronoise.

The following Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild:

Nidoran♀*

Nidoran♂*

Plusle*

Minun*

Volbeat*

Illumise*

Luvdisc*

Munna

Feebas*

Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk. Feebas will have increased Shiny rates during this event.

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5KM Eggs:

The following Pokémon will be appearing in Raids:

Complete event exclusive Field Research for encounters with the following Pokémon:

Ralts

Volbeat

Illumise

Spinda with a heart pattern

Alomomola

A Valentine's Day themed Collection Challenge will include the following Pokémon:

Nidoran♀

Nidoran♂

Espeon

Umbreon

Plusle

Minun

Volbeat

Illumise

Luvdisc

Latias

Latios

Alomomola

The PokéShop will feature a free one time bundle of three Remote Raid Passes, as well as Munna inspired avatar items in the Avatar Style Shop. Event exclusive stickers will be available from Friend Gifts.

Other bonuses during the event will include:

Increased chance to become Lucky Friends with your friends

Increased chance that Pokémon you trade become Lucky Pokémon

Trade range increased to 40 km

Increased chance of receiving Berries from Gifts

There will be plenty for Pokémon Go Trainers to do this Valentine's day. Which part of the event are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!