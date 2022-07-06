In terms of performance, Mega Pidgeot is not only an incredibly powerful Flying type able to keep pace with Shadow Moltres , but it also boosts the otherwise stunted performance of Normal type Pokémon. Because Normal type moves cannot deal super effective damage, most Normal types just can't keep up in Pokémon Go, but Mega Pidgeot changes that, making it surprisingly useful in a number of situations. It's also one of the most affordable Mega Pokémon, so you will want to prioritize this Mega Raid while it's available.

The Mega Evolution of Normal and Flying type Pidgeot, Mega Pidgeot has the same typing as its standard form but gets a major stat boost. Like most Mega Evolved Pokémon, it also looks pretty cool! On top of that, because Pidgey has been in the game since day one and are super common, most players have at least a couple really high IV Pidgeot just waiting to Mega Evolve.

Mega Evolution has finally arrived in Pokémon Go and with it, Mega Raids ! A whole new class of Raids, Mega Raids let you and your friends challenge a Mega Evolved Pokémon. These are some of the most challenging Raids yet, but we here at iMore got your back. Here's everything you need to know about taking on Mega Pidgeot in Pokémon Go and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Mega Pidgeot, focusing on each of its weaknesses: Electric, Rock, and Ice.

Mega Manectric

Source: The Pokémon Company

If at all possible, you're going to want a Mega Manectric on your team and the teams of every other trainer in your Raid party. Not only does Mega Manectric perform fantastic on its own, but it will also provide a Mega boost to all the other Electric types on the field. As a pure Electric type, Mega Manectric resists all of Mega Pidgeot's attacks too. Charge Beam and Wild Charge are the ideal moves for your Mega Manectric in this fight.

Mega Aerodactyl

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although most of the best counters for this raid are Electric type, Mega Aerodactyl can easily make the cornerstone of a Rock based offensive. As a Rock and Flying type, it resists Mega Pidgeot's Flying type moves, but takes increased damage from Steel type, so moveset is important here. If you're bringing Mega Aerodactyl to this fight, you'll want Rock Throw and Rock Slide for the moves and be sure to coordinate with the rest of your raid party in order to make the most of the Rock type Mega Boost.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Ampharos with Volt Switch and Zap Cannon

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

What are the best counters for Mega Pidgeot in Pokémon Go?

A Flying and Normal type, Mega Pidgeot has three weaknesses: Rock, Electric, and Ice. It can deal Flying and Steel type damage.

Zekrom

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Legendary mascot from Pokémon White, Zekrom is the best non-Shadow counter for Mega Pidgeot this time, though expect it to be unseated by Xurkitree when the Electric Ultra Beast is released next month. Zekrom was released during a global pandemic and has had limited availability since, but if you have one already powered up, you'll want it on your team. As an Electric and Dragon type, it takes reduced damage from all of Pidgeot's attacks. Charge Beam and Wild Charge are the moves you'll want your Zekrom to know.

Rampardos

Source: The Pokémon Company

A fossil Pokémon from the Sinnoh Region of Gen IV, Rampardos is a great choice here. As a pure Rock type, it takes reduced damage from Mega Pidgeot's Flying type attacks, but increased damage from its Steel type moves. Its first stage, Cranidos has been widely available through events and Eggs, and it only requires 50 Candies to evolve, so many players have at least one or two powered up already. Smack Down and Rock Slide are the moves you're looking for if you're bringing Rampardos to this Mega Raid.

Thundurus (Therian forme)

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of the Forces of Nature trio from the Unova region, Thundurus performs very well against Mega Pidgeot, but specifically Therian forme Thundurus. The Therian forme boasts a much better movepool and higher attack, and as a Flying and Electric type, it resists all of Mega Pidgeot's moves. Although the Therian formes of the Forces of Nature have been available far fewer times than the Incarnate formes, both use the same Candy, so there's a good chance you have the resources to power one up anyways. If you're bringing Thundurus to this fight, you'll want it to know Volt Switch and Thunderbolt.

Rhyperior

Source: The Pokémon Company

Rhyperior, the Sinnoh Stone evolution of Gen I's Rhyhorn performs very well against Mega Pidgeot. Although this Ground and Rock type takes increased damage from Steel Wing, it resists Mega Pidgeot's Flying type attacks. Plus, having been the star of a Community Day, most players have a few already powered up. You'll want it to know Smack Down and Rock Wrecker, but if you don't have the Community Day exclusive move or an Elite TM to spare, Stone Edge can also work.

Raikou

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of the Legendary Beasts of Johto, Raikou performs incredibly well in this Mega Raid. Although it is a Legendary Pokémon, Raikou has been featured many times in a number of different ways so most players have at least one ready for this fight. As a pure Electric type, it resists all of Mega Pidgeot's attacks and it will benefit from the Mega boost Mega Manectric or Mega Ampharos provide. Thunder Shock and Wild Charge are the moves you'll want for your Raikou.

Magnezone

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Sinnoh Stone evolution of Gen I's Magnemite, Magnezone is another great counter for Mega Pidgeot. Its first stage is quite common, having been in the game since day one and even featured as a Shadow Pokémon, so most players have Magnezone in their rosters already. As an Electric and Steel type, it has double resistance to Flying and Steel, lending to it's tankiness. If you're bringing a Magnezone to this Mega Raid, you'll want Spark for the fast attack and Wild Charge for the charged attack.

Electivire

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another Pokémon that requires a Sinnoh Stone to evolve, Electivire is the final evolution of Gen I's Electabuzz. It requires 100 Candies, in addition to the Sinnoh Stone, but between its Community Day and its baby form that has frequently been featured in Eggs, most players have at least one powered up. It's another pure Electric type so it takes reduced damage from both Flying and Steel type attacks too. Thunder Shock and Wild Charge is the moveset you'll want your Electivire to know for this Mega Raid.

Terrakion

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of the Legendary Swords of Justice, Terrakion also performs well for players who cannot coordinate an Electric based offensive. A Rock and Fighting type native to the Unova region of Gen V, it's weak to Mega Pidgeot's Steel Wing, but still quite tanky. Terrakion has also been available many times, so most active players have already had the chance to add it to their roster. Smack Down and Rock Slide are the ideal moves for Terrakion to know in this fight.

Zapdos

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of the Legendary Birds of the Kanto region of Gen I, Zapdos is an obvious choice for this Mega Raid. As an Electric and Flying type, it takes reduced damage from all of Mega Pidgeot's attacks and it's been available so many times in so many different ways that some players have entire teams of Zapdos already powered up. Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt is the moveset you'll want your Zapdos to know.

Mamoswine

Source: The Pokémon Company

Last but not least is another Sinnoh Stone evolution: Mamoswine. Mamoswine is an Ice and Ground type, so it won't benefit from a Mega Boost unless someone is bringing along Mega Abomasnow, which it outperforms. In fact, outside of its individual damage, you're likely better off picking one of the Rock or Electric type back ups on the off chance of a Mega Boost. Its typing also means that it takes increased damage from Steel type moves; however, it is incredibly tanky and can still hit for super effective damage with Powder Snow and Avalanche. Mamoswine has also been featured in multiple events, including Community Day and Incense Day, so most active players have had the chance to add a few to their roster.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge

Galarian Darmnaitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Alolan Golem with Rock Throw and Wild Charge

Tapu Koko with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Thundurus (Incarnate) with Thunder Shock and Thunder

Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Mewtwo with Confusion and Thunderbolt

Gigalith with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Manectric with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Nihilego with Acid and Rock Slide

Jolteon with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Magneton with Thunder Shock and Dishcarge

Zebstrika with Spark and Wild Charge

Regigigas with Hidden Power (Rock) and Giga Impact

Landorus (Incarnate) with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Elektross with Spark and Thunderbolt

Zebstrika with Spark and Wild Charge

Lycanroc (Midnight) with Rock Throw and Stone Edge

Omastar with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Magenezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Mewtwo with Confusion and Ice Beam

Shadow Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Shadow Omastar with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Magneton with Thunder Shock and Discharge

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow Arcanine with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Shadow Aggron with Smack Down and Stone Egde

Note: This is a very good raid for Shadow Pokémon. Shadow Electivire, Shadow Magnezone, and Shadow Raikou outperform all of the best counters, including Mega Pokémon, and Shadow Zapdos outperforms Mega Aerodactyl as well.

How many players does it take to beat Mega Pidgeot in Pokémon Go?

Although Mega Evolved Pokémon have incredible stats, Mega Pidgeot is one of the easier to beat. Technically, two top level players with the best counters can take it, but as with all Mega Raids, the faster you win, the more Mega Energy you earn, so I recommend bringing as many trainers as possible to this Raid.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Wind will boost Mega Pidgeot's Flying type moves

Snow will boost its Steel type move, as well as your Ice type counters

Rain will boost your Electric counters

Partly Cloudy Weather will boost your Rock type counters

Questions about Mega Pidgeot in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on this Mega Raid? Any tips for fellow trainers? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many other Pokémon Go Guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!