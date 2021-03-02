Niantic has just posted details for the upcoming event, Searching for Legends, which will focus on Nosepass, the Compass Pokémon and the quest for Legendary Pokémon embodied by the Season of Legends. Searching for Legends will run from Tuesday, March 9 at 10 AM through Sunday, March 14 at 8 AM local time. Shiny Nosepass will make its Pokémon Go debut and have increased rates during this event. There will also be event exclusive Field Research tasks and Timed Research.

During the event, the following Pokémon will be appearing more in the Wild:

Diglett*

Geodude*

Magnemite*

Nosepass*

Aron*

Baltoy*

Roggenrola*

Drilbur

The following Pokémon will be attracted to Incense:

The following Pokémon will be appearing in Raids:

Alolan Diglett* (One Star)

Nosepass* (One Star)

Roggenrola* (One Star)

Drilbur (One Star)

Ferroseed* (One Star)

Klink* (One Star)

Alolan Graveler (Three Star)

Magneton (Three Star)

Skarmory* (Three Star)

Metang (Three Star)

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5KM Eggs:

Magnemite*

Nosepass*

Aron*

Baltoy*

Beldum*

Drilbur

Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.

