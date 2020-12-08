Niantic has just announced a huge new paid event coming to Pokémon Go early next year, the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto. On Saturday, February 20, 2021, Trainers will have 12 hours to catch every single Pokémon from the Kanto region. Trainers who are able to catch the first 150 Pokémon in the Pokédex will earn themselves an encounter with Shiny Mew. Tickets are on sale in the PokéShop for $12 USD or your local equivalent and players who purchase early will receive Special Research tickets for both January and February 2021 Community Days.

During the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event, every single Kanto Pokémon will have its Shiny version unlocked, with several species seeing boosted Shiny rates. All four Legendary Pokémon from the Kanto region will be returning to Raids, including Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo. Most interesting of all about this event, player will need to work together to complete the challenge of 150 Pokémon species in a day. Trainers will choose either Red or Green versions for their tickets, which will grant them access to specific species of Pokémon the other ticket will not have access to, requiring Trainers to trade between each other to finish.

Are you excited for this incredible new challenge? Which color ticket do you plan on choosing? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon journey!