Moltres is an excellent Fire type, but an even better Flying type, and its Shadow variant is one of the best in the game. So, even if you have a whole team of Moltres, you won't want to miss this chance for more Moltres Candy and XL Candy to fully power them up.

One of the Legendary birds from the Gen I Kanto Region, Moltres is the second Legendary Pokémon in the National Pokédex, as well as the mascot for Team Valor. Along with Articuno and Zapdos, these three bird are elemental forces of nature that can only be tamed by Lugia. Moltres is also one of the only Pokémon with a regional variant; however, it's Kantonian version is the one we'll be facing for now.

As the Season of Go presses on, Moltres is coming back to Legendary Raids in Pokémon Go. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to win this fight and add Moltres to your roster. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go accessories , so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Moltres, focusing on each of its weaknesses: Rock, Water, and Electric.

Mega Aerodactyl

Source: The Pokémon Company

Best of the best, Mega Aerodactyl is the top counter for Moltres. This Rock and Flying type resists Fire and Flying type damage, but will take super effective damage if the Moltres you're facing knows Ancient Power. Given most of the counter recommendations are Rock type, you won't have to worry about coordinating with your raid party to make the most of its Rock type Mega Boost. Rock Throw and Rock Slide are the moves you'll want your Mega Aerodactyl to know for this fight.

Mega Ampharos

Source: The Pokémon Company

While Rock types will generally outperform Electric types in this raid, Mega Ampharos is a great choice if you can't bring Mega Aerodactyl. As a Dragon and Electric type, Mega Ampharos takes reduced damage from Fire and Flying type attacks and has no weaknesses that Moltres can exploit. If you are bringing Mega Ampharos to this Raid, the moveset you're looking for is Volt Switch and Power Gem - which is far from the ideal moveset under most circumstances. However, if you happen to have a Mega Ampharos with Charge Beam or Zap Cannon, it won't perform quite as well but can still provide a great lead for Electric based raid parties.

Mega Blastoise

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although it's not going to compete with Mega Aerodactyl or even Mega Ampharos, if you want to lead a Water based offensive in this raid, Mega Blastoise is your best option. As a pure Water type, it resists Fire type moves and have no weaknesses Moltres can exploit. You will definitely want to coordinate with the rest of your raid party, as Water types are not the top counters and your Mega Blastoise should know Water Gun and Hydro Cannon.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

What are the best counters for Moltres in Pokémon Go?

A Fire and Flying type, Moltres is capable of dealing Fire, Rock, and Flying type damage. It takes increased damage from Electric, Water, and Rock type attacks; however, Rock is a double weakness, so it's best to focus on that when building your team.

Rampardos

Source: The Pokémon Company

A fossil Pokémon originally encountered in the Sinnoh region, Rampardos is beat out only by Mega Aerodactyl and Shadow Tyranitar. It's first stage, Cranidos is pretty common and it only costs 50 Candy to evolve, so most players have at least one to bring to this raid. As a Rock type, Rampardos resists Fire and Flying type damage while having no weaknesses the firebird can exploit. The moveset you'll want your Rampardos to know is Smack Down and Rock Slide.

Rhyperior

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Sinnoh Stone evolution of Gen I's Rhyhorn, Rhyperior is a fantastic counter for Moltres. As a Ground and Rock type, it takes reduced damage from all of the the firebird's attacks and having been featured in multiple events including a Community Day, most players have at least one or two powered up already. Smack Down and Rock Wrecker are the ideal moves for this Raid, but if you don't have the Community Day exclusive move or an Elite TM to spare, Stone Edge works well too.

Terrakion

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of the Legendary Swords of Justice, Terrakion is a a great choice to counter Moltres. As a Rock and Fighting type, it takes reduced damage from Fire and Rock type attacks and has no relevant weaknesses. Even though it is a Legendary Pokémon, it's been featured multiple times in multiple ways, so many players already have at least one powered up. If you're bringing Terrakion to this Raid, you'll want it to know Smack Down and Rock Slide.

Tyranitar

Source: The Pokémon Company

The pseudo-Legendary from Johto, Tyranitar is an excellent choice for this raid. It's readily available, having been featured in raids, events, a Community Day, and as a Shadow Pokémon, and as one of the top attackers in the game, most players have a few powered up already. As a Rock and Dark type, Tyranitar takes reduced damage from Fire and Flying type attacks as well. Smack Down and Stone Edge are the moves you'll want your Tyranitar to know for this fight.

Gigalith

Source: The Pokémon Company

Originally encountered in the Unova region of Gen V, Gigalith is another great counter for Moltres. As a pure Rock type, it resists Fire and Flying type damage while having no weaknesses the firebird can exploit. It also benefits from Trade Evolution, making it very easy to evolve and power up. Smack Down and Rock Slide are the ideal moveset for Gigalith to know in this fight.

Aerodactyl

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another excellent choice for this fight, Aerodactyl is a fossil Pokémon originally discovered in the Gen I Kanto region. Having been in the game since the start and featured in a number of events, most players have plenty of this prehistoric Rock and Flying type. As a Flying and Rock type, Aerodactyl takes reduced damage from Flying and Fire type attacks, but super effective damage from Rock type attacks. If you're bringing Aerodactyl to this Raid, you'll want it to know Rock Throw and Rock Slide.

Landorus (Incarnate forme)

Source: The Pokémon Company

As one of the Legendary Forces of Nature from the Unova region, Landorus (Incarnate) seems like an odd pick for this raid. He's a Ground and Flying type and so brings no weaknesses or resistances of note against Moltres. However, he has access to the Rock type attacks Rock Throw and Rock Slide. He's also been available in raids a few times and as a Pokémon Go Battle League reward encounter, so you might already have one or two ready for this fight.

Alolan Golem

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another option for this fight is the regional variant, Alolan Golem. This Rock and Electric type resists Fire and Flying type damage and has no weaknesses Moltres can take advantage of. It's also incredibly common, having been featured in events and eggs, and sharing candy with its Gen I counterpart. If you're bringing Alolan Golem to face Moltres, it should know Rock Throw and Stone Edge.

Omastar

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another fossil Pokémon originally found in the Kanto region, Omastar performs well against Moltres. It has also been featured in a number of events, as well as raids and as a Shadow Pokémon, so most players have had the chance to evolve and power up this prehistoric Pokémon. As a Rock and Water type, it resists Flying and Fire type damage and has no weaknesses Moltres can exploit. You'll want your Omastar to know Rock Throw and Rock Slide for this raid.

Golem

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although the Alolan variant of Golem outperforms its Kantonian counterpart by a touch, either Golem makes for a great counter to Moltres and both have widespread availability. The Kanto Golem is a Rock and Ground type, so it resists all of Moltres's possible attacks. It's also even more common than its Alolan counterpart, having been in the game since day one, and it even benefits from Trade Evolution, leaving tons of candy for powering up. Regardless which Golem you bring, you'll want it to know Rock Throw and Stone Edge.

Lycanroc (Midnight)

Source: The Pokémon Company

Last but not least is the Alolan native, Lycanroc, but specifically its Midnight forme. This pure Rock type resists both Fire and Flying type damage and has no weaknesses Moltres can exploit. Lycanroc is also very obtainable, as it requires only 50 Candy to fully evolve and its first stage, Rockruff has been in raids for the better part of the year. If you're bringing Lycanroc to this fight, Rock Throw and Stone Edge are the moves it should know.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Nihilego with Acid and Rock Slide

Archeops with Wing Attack and Ancient Power

Regirock with Rock Throw and Stone Edge

Solrock with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Lunatone with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Aggron with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Crustle with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Carracosta with Rock Throw and Ancient Power

Xurkitree with Spark and Discharge

Clawitzer with Smack Down and Crabhammer

Sudowoodo with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Darmanitan (Unovan) with Tackle and Rock Slide

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Hippowdon with Thunder Fang and Weather Ball

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Ancient Power

Regigigas with Hidden Power (Rock) and Giga Impact

Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Thundurus (Therian forme) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Shadow Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Omastar with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Aggron with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Shadow Sudowoodo with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Feraligatr with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Ancient Power

Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack and Ancient Power

Note: Shadow Tyranitar outperforms all of the best counters except Mega Aerodactyl. Shadow Aerodactyl, Shadow Omastar, Shadow Aggron, and Shadow Sudowoodo also perform on par with the top counters.

How many players does it take to beat Moltres in Pokémon Go?

Although it is possible for two high level Trainers to take on Moltres under the best conditions, you may need three or four if you're lower level or missing the top counters.

Weather Conditions that could play into this battle include:

Sunny/Clear Weather will boost Moltres' Fire type attacks.

Wind will boost its Flying type attack.

Partly Cloudy Weather will boost Ancient Power, as well as your Rock type counters.

Rain will boost your Water and Electric type counters.

Questions about Moltres in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on Moltres? Any tips for fellow trainers? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many other Pokémon Go Guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!