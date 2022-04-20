Pokémon Go has introduced another Masterwork Research line. During the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto, players could unlock this new Masterwork Research and earn a chance to catch brand new versions of Shadow Ho-Oh and Shadow Lugia. This research line is a big one, designed to be completed over a long time, but we here at iMore have everything you need to know to complete it and catch your very own Apex Shadow Legendary Pokémon. And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
What is the Apex Masterwork Research in Pokémon Go?
Players who completed the Special Research during the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto unlocked the second Masterwork Research line. Like the previous year's Masterwork Research line: All-in-One #151, this research is designed to be completed over a long period of time. This Masterwork Research will reward players with encounters with Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia. These new, boosted versions of the Johto Legendaries will know boosted versions of their signature moves: Sacred Fire+ and Aeroblast+. When purified, these moves will change to Sacred Fire++ and Aeroblast++
Page one
- Earn 100,000 XP for ten Hyper Potions
- Complete 100 Field Research tasks for 1,000 XP
- Catch 100 different species of Pokémon for an Apex Shadow Ho-Oh encounter
Completion Rewards: 20 Ho-Oh Candy, 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP
Page two
- Earn a heart with your Buddy Pokémon 30 days in a row for a Poffin
- Send 50 gifts to friends for a Lure Module
- Open ten gifts for a Lucky Egg
Completion Rewards: three Rare Candy, 2,000 Stardust, 2,000 XP
Page three
- Hatch ten eggs for 3,000 Stardust
- Defeat 30 Team GO Rocket members for a Super Rocket Radar
- Defeat the Team GO Rocket boss for three Silver Pinap Berries
Completion Rewards: Apex Shadow Lugia encounter, 2,000 Stardust, 2,000 XP
Page four
- Autocompleted for 3,000 XP
- Autocompleted for 4,000 Stardust
- Autocompleted for 5,000 XP
Completion Rewards: 20 Lugia Candy, 5,000 Stardust, 5,000 XP
Questions about the Apex Masterwork Research in Pokémon Go?
Do you have any questions about the Apex Masterwork Research in Pokémon Go? Do you plan on purifying your Apex Ho-Oh or Apex Lugia? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
