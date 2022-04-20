Pokémon Go has introduced another Masterwork Research line. During the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto , players could unlock this new Masterwork Research and earn a chance to catch brand new versions of Shadow Ho-Oh and Shadow Lugia. This research line is a big one, designed to be completed over a long time, but we here at iMore have everything you need to know to complete it and catch your very own Apex Shadow Legendary Pokémon. And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

Players who completed the Special Research during the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto unlocked the second Masterwork Research line. Like the previous year's Masterwork Research line: All-in-One #151, this research is designed to be completed over a long period of time. This Masterwork Research will reward players with encounters with Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia. These new, boosted versions of the Johto Legendaries will know boosted versions of their signature moves: Sacred Fire+ and Aeroblast+. When purified, these moves will change to Sacred Fire++ and Aeroblast++

Page one

Earn 100,000 XP for ten Hyper Potions

Complete 100 Field Research tasks for 1,000 XP

Catch 100 different species of Pokémon for an Apex Shadow Ho-Oh encounter

Completion Rewards: 20 Ho-Oh Candy, 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP

Page two

Earn a heart with your Buddy Pokémon 30 days in a row for a Poffin

Send 50 gifts to friends for a Lure Module

Open ten gifts for a Lucky Egg

Completion Rewards: three Rare Candy, 2,000 Stardust, 2,000 XP

Page three

Hatch ten eggs for 3,000 Stardust

Defeat 30 Team GO Rocket members for a Super Rocket Radar

Defeat the Team GO Rocket boss for three Silver Pinap Berries

Completion Rewards: Apex Shadow Lugia encounter, 2,000 Stardust, 2,000 XP

Page four

Autocompleted for 3,000 XP

Autocompleted for 4,000 Stardust

Autocompleted for 5,000 XP

Completion Rewards: 20 Lugia Candy, 5,000 Stardust, 5,000 XP

Questions about the Apex Masterwork Research in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about the Apex Masterwork Research in Pokémon Go? Do you plan on purifying your Apex Ho-Oh or Apex Lugia? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!