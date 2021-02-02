What you need to know
- Niantic has announced details for the Pokémon Go Lunar New Year event.
- The event will run from Tuesday, February 9 through Sunday, February 14, 2021.
- Red Pokémon, Pokémon themed around the Chinese Zodiac, Tauros, and Mega Gyarados will be featured.
Niantic has just announced the details for the Lunar New Year event for Pokémon Go. Running from Tuesday, February 9 to Sunday, February 14, 2021, there will be Timed Research, Event Exclusive Field Research, Raids, and more.
Red Pokémon will be spawning more in the wild, including Shiny Gyarados. Pokémon you'll be seeing more of include:
Event Exclusive Field Research tasks will reward encounters with the following Pokémon:
- Meowth
- Alolan Meowth
- Galarian Meowth
- Meditite
- Miltank
The following Pokémon representing animals associated with Lunar New Year will be hatching from 5KM Eggs:
The following Pokémon will be appearing in Raids:
- Meditite
- Carvanha
- Duskull
- Skorupi
- Darumaka
- Miltank
- Octillery
- Blaziken
- Camerupt
- Absol
- Latios
- Latias
- Mega Pidgeot
- Mega Gyarados
- Mega Ampharos
As we enter into the Year of the Ox, Tauros, the Wild Bull Pokémon, will be featured in special Timed Research. Other bonuses include more Poké Balls in Friend Gifts, an increased chance of becoming Lucky Friends, and an increased chance of getting Lucky Pokémon from Trades. Trading range will also be temporarily increased to 40KM from Monday, February 8 through Monday, February 15.
Are you excited to catch lots of red Pokémon? Will you be one of the lucky ones to catch a Shiny Gyarados? Drop us a comment below with your thoughts on this event, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
The Legend of Zelda 35th anniversary retrospective: A windy adventure
The Legend of Zelda series has been going strong for 35 years. As one of Nintendo's long-standing franchise, we look back on its impact on the gaming world and ruminate on what it can do for the future.
Apple has a new manufacturing partner for its Beats headphones
Taiwanese company MediaTek has joined Apple's Beats supply chain and will produce "some important components" for the company.
Apple Car will be 'very high-end model' and way more expensive than a Tesla
A new report from supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple Car will be a "very high-end model", and cost "significantly" more than ordinary electric vehicles.
Revisit some great games from last generation
The Nintendo Switch has amassed a great collection of games, partly due to some very excellent ports of older WiiU games. Here are the best Wii U ports