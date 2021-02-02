Niantic has just announced the details for the Lunar New Year event for Pokémon Go. Running from Tuesday, February 9 to Sunday, February 14, 2021, there will be Timed Research, Event Exclusive Field Research, Raids, and more.

Red Pokémon will be spawning more in the wild, including Shiny Gyarados. Pokémon you'll be seeing more of include:

Krabby

Goldeen

Magmar

Magikarp

Miltank

Meditite

Tepig

Gyarados

Event Exclusive Field Research tasks will reward encounters with the following Pokémon:

Meowth

Alolan Meowth

Galarian Meowth

Meditite

Miltank

The following Pokémon representing animals associated with Lunar New Year will be hatching from 5KM Eggs:

Rattata

Ekans

Mankey

Ponyta

Mareep

Houndour

Miltank

Torchic

Bagon

Buneary

Tepig

Litleo

The following Pokémon will be appearing in Raids:

Meditite

Carvanha

Duskull

Skorupi

Darumaka

Miltank

Octillery

Blaziken

Camerupt

Absol

Latios

Latias

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Gyarados

Mega Ampharos

As we enter into the Year of the Ox, Tauros, the Wild Bull Pokémon, will be featured in special Timed Research. Other bonuses include more Poké Balls in Friend Gifts, an increased chance of becoming Lucky Friends, and an increased chance of getting Lucky Pokémon from Trades. Trading range will also be temporarily increased to 40KM from Monday, February 8 through Monday, February 15.

Are you excited to catch lots of red Pokémon? Will you be one of the lucky ones to catch a Shiny Gyarados? Drop us a comment below with your thoughts on this event, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!