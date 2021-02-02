Pokemon Go Lunar New YearSource: Niantic

  • Niantic has announced details for the Pokémon Go Lunar New Year event.
  • The event will run from Tuesday, February 9 through Sunday, February 14, 2021.
  • Red Pokémon, Pokémon themed around the Chinese Zodiac, Tauros, and Mega Gyarados will be featured.

Niantic has just announced the details for the Lunar New Year event for Pokémon Go. Running from Tuesday, February 9 to Sunday, February 14, 2021, there will be Timed Research, Event Exclusive Field Research, Raids, and more.

Red Pokémon will be spawning more in the wild, including Shiny Gyarados. Pokémon you'll be seeing more of include:

Event Exclusive Field Research tasks will reward encounters with the following Pokémon:

The following Pokémon representing animals associated with Lunar New Year will be hatching from 5KM Eggs:

  • Rattata
  • Ekans
  • Mankey
  • Ponyta
  • Mareep
  • Houndour
  • Miltank
  • Torchic
  • Bagon
  • Buneary
  • Tepig
  • Litleo

The following Pokémon will be appearing in Raids:

As we enter into the Year of the Ox, Tauros, the Wild Bull Pokémon, will be featured in special Timed Research. Other bonuses include more Poké Balls in Friend Gifts, an increased chance of becoming Lucky Friends, and an increased chance of getting Lucky Pokémon from Trades. Trading range will also be temporarily increased to 40KM from Monday, February 8 through Monday, February 15.

Are you excited to catch lots of red Pokémon? Will you be one of the lucky ones to catch a Shiny Gyarados? Drop us a comment below with your thoughts on this event, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

