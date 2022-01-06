As the Season of Heritage continues in Pokémon Go, players will soon get a blast from the past. The first ever Community Day Classic is coming soon, giving players the chance to experience one of the first Community Day events again, and we here at iMore have all the details. Also, be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
What is Community Day Classic?
Community Day Classic is a brand new event in Pokémon Go that allows players to experience one of the first Community Days again. For three hours, players will have the chance to catch one specific species of Pokémon which will take over virtually all Pokémon spawns. The Pokémon featured in the event will have increased Shiny rates, and when it's evolved during the event, it will learn a special Legacy move.
What Pokémon will be featured in Community Day Classic?
The first ever Community Day Classic will feature: Bulbasaur, the Seed Pokémon! For three hours, Bulbasaur will be taking over wild spawns. Not only will Bulbasaur have increased Shiny rates, but any Venusaur evolved during the event will know the event exclusive move, Frenzy Plant!
When is Community Day Classic?
The first ever Community Day Classic will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 2 to 5 PM local time.
Bonuses for Community Day Classic
In addition to Bulbasaur's take over, players will also be able to enjoy the following bonuses:
- A special limited Community Day Box in the PokéShop with 50 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, five Star Pieces, and an Elite Charged TM for 1,280 PokéCoins
- A bundle of 30 Ultra Balls in the PokéShop for free
- Community Day Classic, a paid Special Research story in the PokéShop for $1USD or local equivalent
- Triple Catch XP
- Three hour Incense duration
- Three hour Lure Module duration
- A Bulbasaur Snapshot Surprise
Questions about Community Day Classic?
Do you have any questions about Community Day Classic in Pokémon Go? Are you excited for another chance at this classic Community Day Pokémon or will you be sitting out this event? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
