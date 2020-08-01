This means you may have to tailor your counter teams a bit depending on the Forme you're facing. Since we're only facing Deoxys' Normal Forme right now, that's what we'll focus on, but in case you were wondering what its other three forms look like:

One of the most unusual Pokémon, Deoxys was formed by the mutation of an alien virus in space. It takes for different formes: Normal, Attack, Defense, and Speed. Each forme has a different shape and configuration of limbs, but they're all the same type and the same basic colors. A pure Psychic type, this Legendary Pokémon is weak to Ghost, Dark, and Bug type damage, and resistant to Fighting and Psychic types.

The DNA Pokémon, Deoxys is coming back for a week of Legendary Raids. One of the oddest Legendary Pokémon out there, Deoxys has four different formes, but only its Normal Forme will be back for Enigma Week . Enigma Week will also introduce its Shiny variant. We here at iMore have everything you need to know to take on this Raid.

What are the best counters?

Deoxys is Weak to Bug, Ghost, and Dark type attacks and resistant to Fighting and Psychic type attacks. Because Psychic types are usually resistant to Psychic attacks, having a Psychic type like Mewtwo or Alakazam that can learn powerful Ghost type attacks can make your counters last longer.

Giratina Origin Forme

The best non-Shadow Pokémon counter, Origin Forme Giratina is a Legendary Ghost type that has seen a lot of availability. It's been in Raids several times, as well as a Go Battle League reward encounter, so lots of players have at least one or two powered up. It's resistant to Electric and Normal attacks and takes normal damage from Psychic attacks. Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball are the moves you'll want your Giratina to know.

Chandelure

The strongest non-Legendary Ghost type, Chandelure is resistant to Normal type attacks, and takes normal damage from Psychic and Electric. While it hasn't been in Pokémon Go terribly long, those who participated in Pokémon Go Fest 2020 had the opportunity to catch plenty of Litwick. Hex and Shadow Ball are the ideal moveset for this Raid.

Darkrai

The Mythical Gen IV Pokémon, Darkrai might look like a Ghost, but it's actually a Dark type, and despite being a Mythical Pokémon, it's seen widespread availability. It resists Deoxys's Psychic type attacks and for other Formes, it resists Dark type, but is weak to Fighting type. If you're bringing Darkrai to this Raid, you'll want it to know Snarl and Dark Pulse.

Hydreigon

The final evolution of Deino, Hydreigon is a pseudo-Legendary Dark and Flying type that is relatively new to Pokémon Go, but was featured during Dragon Week. It's resistant to Electric and Psychic type attacks and, for other Formes, it resists Dark while being weak to Fighting. Bite and Dark Pulse is the moveset you're looking for in this Raid.

Mewtwo

Resistant to Psychic and Fighting damage, the Legendary Pokémon of Gen I Mewtwo remains one of the most powerful Pokémon in all of Go. Thanks to its Ghost type charged attack, Shadow Ball, Mewtwo is a powerful counter for any Psychic type, but especially Deoxys. You'll want to pair Shadow Ball with either Psycho Cut or Confusion for this Raid.

Tyranitar

The Rock and Dark type pseudo-Legendary Tyranitar has had widespread availability in Pokémon Go, having been featured in Community Day, Events, and Raids. Many players have entire teams of Tyranitar fully powered up because of its stats and typing. It's resistant to Normal and Psychic, making it great for Normal Forme Deoxys, but keep in mind, it has a quad weakness to Fighting types so don't bring your Tyranitar against the Defense Forme. Bite and Crunch are the moves you'll want for this Raid.

Gengar

The Gen I Ghost and Poison type Gengar has been available for so long and in so many ways that there's just no excuse not to have at least a couple in your roster. On top of that, with the introduction of Trade Evolution, you can evolve Haunter into Gengar without spending any Candy, leaving you even more Candy for powering up this tanky Ghost. However, while Gengar can deal super effective damage to Deoxys, it's also weak to Psychic attacks, so make sure you have plenty of Revives and Potions on hand. For the moves, Shadow Claw or Hex and Shadow Ball work best.

Houndoom

A Dark and Fire type from Gen II, Houndoom resists Deoxys' Psychic type attacks. It's widely available so most players have the resources to fully power up this Pokémon. If you're bringing Houndoom to this Raid, you'll want it to know Snarl and Foul Play.

Scizor

The evolution of Gen I Scyther, Scizor is a Bug and Steel type that can go toe-to-toe with Deoxys. As the strongest Bug type in Pokémon Go, Scizor resists Psychic and Normal attacks, as well as Poison type. Its only weakness is Fire type which none of Deoxys' formes have access to. Fury Cutter and X-Scissor are the ideal moveset for this Raid.

Pinsir

A close second for strongest Bug type in the game, Pinsir is a Gen I Pokémon with no evolutions, so very easy to catch and power up. Eventually, it will get access to Mega Evolution, making it stand out even more. As a pure Bug type, it brings no notable weaknesses or resistances to this Raid. Bug Bite and X-Scissor is the moveset you'll want for your Pinsir.

Cacturne

A Grass and Dark type from Gen III, Cacturne doesn't see a lot of usage in Pokémon Go, but for this Raid, it works very well. It's resistant to Psychic and Electric attacks, and with Sucker Punch and Dark Pulse it can do some serious STAB damage to Deoxys. It also only takes 50 Candy to evolve, so there's plenty of extra Candy for powering up.

Alakazam

The Gen I Psychic type Alakazam has been around since day one, has been featured in a Community Day, and benefits from Trade Evolution like Gengar. It's resistant to Psychic attacks, as well as Fighting for Defense Forme. What makes Alakazam work here is access to Shadow Ball. As long as your Alakazam knows that, you should do well in this Raid.

Back-ups?

While there are tons of Pokémon highly recommended for this Raid, you might find yourself needing another Pokémon or two. Consider one or two of these back-ups:

Genesect with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor.

Alolan Muk with Bite and Dark Pulse.

Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play.

Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball.

Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse.

Escavalier with Bug Bite and Mega Horn.

Mismagius with Hex and Shadow Ball.

Shadow Pokémon

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Tyranitar

Shadow Weavile

Shadow Scizor

Shadow Mismagius

Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Houndoom

Shadow Pinsir

Shadow Cacturne

Shadow Shiftry

Shadow Absol

Note: Shadow Tyranitar outperform every other Pokémon in the best counters list. Shadow Weavile, Shadow Scizor, Shadow Mismagius, and Shadow Mewtwo also perform on par with the other best counters.

How many players does it take to defeat Deoxys?

With the right counters, two level 35+ Trainers can easily beat Deoxys - in fact, two level 25+ players can beat Deoxys with the top counters. If you don't have the best counters or you're lower level, you should aim for four players. Weather conditions to keep in mind for Deoxys include Windy Weather, which will boost Psychic, Partly Cloudy Weather which will boost Normal, and Rainy Weather which will boost Electric. As for your counters, Ghost and Dark type counters are boosted by Fog, and Rainy Weather will also boost Bug type counters.

Questions?

