As part of the Pokémon Go Beyond update, Trainers who reach level 40 prior to the end of 2020 will have access to the Pokémon Go Legacy 40 Challenge - a Timed Research line that can get you some cool rewards, including a Gyarados hat! Niantic is giving Trainers lots of chances to earn extra XP through the end of the year, but if you're already at level 40, we can walk you through everything you need to know to finish the Pokémon Go Legacy 40 Challenge.
What is the Pokémon Go Legacy 40 Challenge?
As the year wraps up and the level cap in Pokémon Go increases, Niantic is offering a little extra fun for Trainers who reach level 40 by the end of 2020. The Pokémon Go Legacy 40 Challenge is a Timed Research Line that can only be accessed once you reach level 40 and only through the end of 2020. Unlike Special Research, starting the Legacy 40 Challenge isn't enough. You must complete it before the year ends or it will disappear forever (and take your chance at a Gyarados Cap with it!) Fortunately, this four step Timed Research line is pretty straightforward and easy to complete.
Step One
- Power up a Pokémon 10 times for 1,000 Stardust.
- Catch 15 Pokémon for three Star Pieces.
- Make five Nice Throws for 1,000 XP.
Completion Rewards: Rufflet encounter, 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust
Step Two
- Catch 15 different species of Pokémon for 1,000 Stardust.
- Transfer ten Pokémon for an Unova Stone.
- Use 15 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon for 1,000 XP.
Completion Rewards: Three Premium Raid Passes, 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust
Step Three
- Make three Great Curveball Throws for 1,000 Stardust.
- Win three Raids for a Sinnoh Stone.
- Give your Buddy Pokémon ten treats for 1,000 XP.
Completion Rewards: Three Super Incubators, 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust
Step Four
- Autocompleted for 5,000 Stardust.
- Autocompleted for a Deino encounter.
- Autocompleted for 1,000 XP.
Completion Rewards: Archen encounter, Gyarados Avatar Style Cap, 5,000 Stardust
Questions about the Pokémon Go Legacy 40 Challenge?
Do you have any questions about the Pokémon Go Legacy 40 Challenge? Will you be able to complete this Timed Research before 2020 ends? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!
Apple picks up a $12 million fine over claims of iPhone water resistance
Apple is in the dog house in Italy after it picked up a fine over the way it advertises iPhones and their water resistance.
Get the Aviary Twitter app for just $1.99, today only!
You haven't lived until you've used a third-party Twitter app like Aviary. You want to live, don't you?
Apple's Cyber Monday iPhone SE sale essentially makes the price $290
The iPhone SE is already an incredible price, even without any discounts, but with Apple's Black Friday sale, you can get one for a song.
Revisit some great games from last generation
The Nintendo Switch has amassed a great collection of games, partly due to some very excellent ports of older WiiU games. Here are the best Wii U ports