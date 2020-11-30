As part of the Pokémon Go Beyond update, Trainers who reach level 40 prior to the end of 2020 will have access to the Pokémon Go Legacy 40 Challenge - a Timed Research line that can get you some cool rewards, including a Gyarados hat! Niantic is giving Trainers lots of chances to earn extra XP through the end of the year, but if you're already at level 40, we can walk you through everything you need to know to finish the Pokémon Go Legacy 40 Challenge.

As the year wraps up and the level cap in Pokémon Go increases, Niantic is offering a little extra fun for Trainers who reach level 40 by the end of 2020. The Pokémon Go Legacy 40 Challenge is a Timed Research Line that can only be accessed once you reach level 40 and only through the end of 2020. Unlike Special Research, starting the Legacy 40 Challenge isn't enough. You must complete it before the year ends or it will disappear forever (and take your chance at a Gyarados Cap with it!) Fortunately, this four step Timed Research line is pretty straightforward and easy to complete.

Step One

Power up a Pokémon 10 times for 1,000 Stardust. Catch 15 Pokémon for three Star Pieces. Make five Nice Throws for 1,000 XP.

Completion Rewards: Rufflet encounter, 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust

Step Two

Catch 15 different species of Pokémon for 1,000 Stardust. Transfer ten Pokémon for an Unova Stone. Use 15 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon for 1,000 XP.

Completion Rewards: Three Premium Raid Passes, 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust

Step Three

Make three Great Curveball Throws for 1,000 Stardust. Win three Raids for a Sinnoh Stone. Give your Buddy Pokémon ten treats for 1,000 XP.

Completion Rewards: Three Super Incubators, 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust

Step Four

Autocompleted for 5,000 Stardust. Autocompleted for a Deino encounter. Autocompleted for 1,000 XP.

Completion Rewards: Archen encounter, Gyarados Avatar Style Cap, 5,000 Stardust

Questions about the Pokémon Go Legacy 40 Challenge?

Do you have any questions about the Pokémon Go Legacy 40 Challenge? Will you be able to complete this Timed Research before 2020 ends? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!