With the recently announced Go Beyond update coming to Pokémon Go, not only can Trainers reach level 50, but your Pokémon can too! The requirements to level yourself up to 50 are going to take even the best of Trainers a lot of time and work to reach. Is the same true for your Pokémon? Leveling up Pokémon in Pokémon Go Source: iMore In Pokémon Go, leveling up your Pokémon is handled differently than in the core games like Pokémon Sword and Shield. Instead of battling to earn experience, you spend Candy and Stardust to power up your Pokémon. Up to level 40, you can use Candy earned from catching, hatching, and transferring Pokémon in that Pokémon's evolutionary line or Rare Candy earned from Raids and completing some research tasks. The amount of Candy and Stardust needed depends on your Pokémon's current level and CP.

Level Stardust Candy 1 200 1 2 200 1 3 400 1 4 400 1 5 600 1 6 600 1 7 800 1 8 800 1 9 1,000 1 10 1,000 1 11 1,300 2 12 1,300 2 13 1,600 2 14 1,600 2 15 1,900 2 16 1,900 2 17 2,200 2 18 2,200 2 19 2,500 2 20 2,500 2 21 3,000 3 22 3,000 3 23 3,500 3 24 3,500 3 25 4,000 3 26 4,000 4 27 4,500 4 28 4,500 4 29 5,000 4 30 5,000 4 31 6,000 6 32 6,000 6 33 7,000 8 34 7,000 8 35 8,000 10 36 8,000 10 37 9,000 12 38 9,000 12 39 10,000 15 40 10,000 15

Note: You need to Power Up a Pokémon twice per level. Your Pokémon can be leveled up to your Trainer level plus ten additional levels. So, if you're level 30, your Pokémon can be leveled up to 40. XL Candies in Pokémon Go Source: Niantic In order to level up your Pokémon beyond 40, you need XL Candy and Stardust. XL Candies are even rarer than Rare Candies. Although they are only available to select level 40 Trainers in Australia right now and their implementation may be changed after the preliminary tests, here's everything we know so far: XL Candy can be bought for 100 Candies.

XL Candy can be rewarded for Catching Pokémon.

XL Candy can be rewarded for Trading.

XL Candy can be rewarded for Transferring.

XL Candy can be earned from certain Field Research tasks.

XL Candy can be earned through completing Legendary Raids.

XL Candy can be gained from hatching Eggs with the current results at 16 for 5KM Eggs and 24 for 10KM Eggs.

Using a Meltan Mystery Box can reward Meltan XL Candy with the current results of up to 18 in an hour.

Powering up Purified Pokémon costs fewer XL Candies.

Powering up Shadow Pokémon costs a lot more XL Candies. Based on the preliminary tests, the costs for leveling up Pokémon beyond 40 have similar increases of Stardust and XL Candies as seen in the chart below:

Level Stardust XL Candy 41 10,000 10 42 11,000 10 43 11,000 12 44 12,000 12 45 12,000 15 46 13,000 15 47 13,000 17 48 14,000 17 49 14,000 20 50 15,000 20