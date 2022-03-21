As the Season of Alola continues in Pokémon Go, the Lush Jungle event has arrived. This exciting new event will introduce Fomantis and Tapu Lele to Pokémon Go, as well as Cottonee's Shiny variant. We here at iMore have everything you need to know to make the most out of this new event. And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey! What is the Lush Jungle event in Pokémon Go?

Exploring the Lush Jungle of Akala Island, the Lush Jungle event will introduce Pokémon Go players to the next Alolan island. This event will focus on Pokémon that can be found in the jungle, including Cottonee whose Shiny variant will be unlocked midway through the event. The event will also introduce Fomantis and the next Alolan Legendary, Tapu Lele. Players will be able to catch featured Pokémon; battle special raids; complete Field, Timed, and Special Research; and enjoy a mini event focused on parks. When is the Lush Jungle event in Pokémon Go? The Lush Jungle event begins on Tuesday, March 22 and runs for one week, ending on March 29, 2022. Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk. Wild Pokémon

During the Lush Jungle event, the following Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild: Metapod

Paras*

Exeggcute*

Pinsir*

Hoothoot*

Sudowoodo*

Fomantis

Ferroseed*

Cottonee* Shiny available 3-26-22 Raids

The following raids will be available to battle at Gyms during the Lush Jungle event: Bellsprout* (one star)

Tangela* (one star)

Sewaddle (one star)

Cottonee* (one star)

Butterfree (three star)

Vileplume (three star)

Parasect (three star)

Exeggutor (three star)

Tapu Lele (five star)

Mega Charizard Y (Mega) Special Research

Players will have access to the next Season of Alola Special Research line: Akala Island at the start of the Lush Jungle event. We don't know the specific steps yet, but this Special Research line will introduce players to the next island of the Alola region. Page one Check back soon! Completion Rewards: Check back soon! Timed Research The Lush Jungle event will feature a Timed Research line that will focus on catching Grass type Pokémon. We don't know the specific steps of this research yet, but we do know completing it will reward players with items and encounters with event Pokémon like Fomantis. Page one Check back soon! Completion Rewards: Check back soon! Field Research