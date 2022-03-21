As the Season of Alola continues in Pokémon Go, the Lush Jungle event has arrived. This exciting new event will introduce Fomantis and Tapu Lele to Pokémon Go, as well as Cottonee's Shiny variant. We here at iMore have everything you need to know to make the most out of this new event. And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
What is the Lush Jungle event in Pokémon Go?
Exploring the Lush Jungle of Akala Island, the Lush Jungle event will introduce Pokémon Go players to the next Alolan island. This event will focus on Pokémon that can be found in the jungle, including Cottonee whose Shiny variant will be unlocked midway through the event. The event will also introduce Fomantis and the next Alolan Legendary, Tapu Lele. Players will be able to catch featured Pokémon; battle special raids; complete Field, Timed, and Special Research; and enjoy a mini event focused on parks.
When is the Lush Jungle event in Pokémon Go?
The Lush Jungle event begins on Tuesday, March 22 and runs for one week, ending on March 29, 2022.
Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.
Wild Pokémon
During the Lush Jungle event, the following Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild:
- Metapod
- Paras*
- Exeggcute*
- Pinsir*
- Hoothoot*
- Sudowoodo*
- Fomantis
- Ferroseed*
- Cottonee* Shiny available 3-26-22
Raids
The following raids will be available to battle at Gyms during the Lush Jungle event:
- Bellsprout* (one star)
- Tangela* (one star)
- Sewaddle (one star)
- Cottonee* (one star)
- Butterfree (three star)
- Vileplume (three star)
- Parasect (three star)
- Exeggutor (three star)
- Tapu Lele (five star)
- Mega Charizard Y (Mega)
Special Research
Players will have access to the next Season of Alola Special Research line: Akala Island at the start of the Lush Jungle event. We don't know the specific steps yet, but this Special Research line will introduce players to the next island of the Alola region.
Page one
- Check back soon!
Completion Rewards: Check back soon!
Timed Research
The Lush Jungle event will feature a Timed Research line that will focus on catching Grass type Pokémon. We don't know the specific steps of this research yet, but we do know completing it will reward players with items and encounters with event Pokémon like Fomantis.
Page one
- Check back soon!
Completion Rewards: Check back soon!
Field Research
During the Lush Jungle event, players will be able to spin PokéStops and Gyms to collect event exclusive Field Research tasks. While we don't know the specific tasks yet, players can earn encounters with the following Pokémon by completing them:
- Caterpie*
- Paras*
- Parasect
- Exeggcute*
- Sunkern*
- Wurmple*
- Seedot*
- Cottonee*
- Ferroseed*
- Fomantis
Lush Jungle park spotlight mini event
On Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27, there will be a mini event featuring Cottonee. During the event, Cottonee's Shiny variant will be unlocked and it will be taking over wild spawns in parks.
Questions about the Lush Jungle event in Pokémon Go?
Do you have any questions about the Lush Jungle event in Pokémon Go? Will you be participating in the park spotlight mini event? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
Report: Apple's refreshed M2-powered MacBook Air is still a few months out
Apple is heavily rumored to have a refreshed and redesigned MacBook Air in the works and while we originally expected it to arrive in the first half of this year, we're now being told that isn't happening. Look to the second half of 2022 instead, we're told.
Nintendo recap: More info about E3 2022, Mario Kart DLC, and more
This week in Nintendo news, the first wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass released. Additionally, fans discovered that Nintendo had filed trademarks for retro games as well as submitted a controller patent. Plus more Nintendo news.
Mac Studio teardown reveals one feature you might be able to upgrade
Max Tech has become the first creator to break open Apple's new Mac Studio, revealing that the Mac Studio might well be unofficially user-upgradeable.
Keep playing your Nintendo Switch Lite with these battery backups
Want to ensure that you never run out of battery power for your Switch Lite? Get geared up and this will never happen again!