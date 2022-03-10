Mega Evolution has finally arrived in Pokémon Go and with it, Mega Raids! A whole new class of Raids, Mega Raids let you and your friends challenge a Mega Evolved Pokémon. These are some of the most challenging Raids yet, but we here at iMore got your back! Here's everything you need to know about taking on Mega Charizard Y in Pokémon Go and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

What is Mega Charizard Y in Pokémon Go?

Source: The Pokémon Company

The final evolution of the Fire type starter from Gen I, Charizard has not one, but two Mega Evolutions. Mega Charizard X is certainly the more interesting of the two thanks to its Dragon typing, but don't count Mega Charizard Y out just yet. This Fire and Flying type Mega Evolution gets a massive stat boost and looks pretty awesome too! Overall, it is one of the most powerful Fire types in the whole of Pokémon Go and its Mega Energy works for both X and Y, so this isn't a Mega Raid to skip.

Mega Evolution strategies for Mega Charizard Y in Pokémon Go?

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Mega Charizard Y, focusing on each of its weaknesses: Rock, Water, and Electric.

Mega Aerodactyl

Source: The Pokémon Company

If at all possible, Mega Aerodactyl is the best Pokémon to bring to this fight. This Flying and Rock type can do more damage to Mega Charizard Y than any other counter and it will boost all other Rock types on the field. It resists Fire and Flying type damage and has no weaknesses Mega Charizard Y can exploit. Rock Throw and Rock Slide are the moves you'll want your Mega Aerodactyl to know.

Mega Ampharos

Source: The Pokémon Company

If you want to mount an Electric based offensive or if you simply don't have the Mega Energy to bring along Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Ampharos is the next best bet. It's an Electric and Dragon type, so it will resist Fire and Flying type damage, but Mega Charizard Y's Dragon type moves will hit for super effective damage. Its best moves for this raid are Volt Switch and Power Gem but Zap Cannon can also work well and is generally more useful for Ampharos to know.

Mega Blastoise

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although Water type Pokémon should generally only be back ups against Mega Charizard Y, Mega Blastoise makes an exception to this rule - especially if it's raining. The sheer stat boost Blastoise gets from Mega Evolving earns it a place in the excellent counters. Even better, if you coordinate with your Raiding party to also bring along Water type Pokémon, they will all be boosted by Mega Blastoise. As a pure Water type, Mega Blastoise takes reduced damage from Fire type attacks and can take a solid chunk out of Mega Charizard Y's HP with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

What are the best counters for Mega Charizard Y in Pokémon Go?

As a Fire and Flying type, Mega Charizard Y takes double damage from Water and Electric, and quad damage from Rock. It's capable of dealing Fire, Flying, and Dragon type damage.

Rampardos

Source: The Pokémon Company

A Rock type fossil Pokémon originally discovered in Gen IV's Sinnoh region, Rampardos is one of the best Rock type Pokémon in Pokémon Go, so of course it's an excellent choice for this Mega Raid. It resists Fire and Flying type attacks while taking normal damage from Dragon Claw. Its first stage, Cranidos has been pretty easy to hatch or catch, and it only requires 50 Candies to evolve, so lots of players have at least one or two already powered up. Smack Down and Rock Slide are the moves you'll want your Rampardos to know.

Rhyperior

Source: The Pokémon Company

The top non-Shadow counter in this Mega Raid is the Rock and Ground type, Rhyperior. As the final evolution of Gen I's Rhyhorn, Candies to evolve and power up Rhyperior were abundant even before considering the events and Community Day it's been featured in. It resists Fire and Flying type attacks while having no weakenesses Mega Charizard Y can exploit. Smack Down and Rock Wrecker is the ideal moveset for this fight, but Stone Edge can work if you don't have the Community Day exclusive move or the Elite TM to spare.

Terrakion

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of the Legendary Swords of Justice, Terrakion is an excellent choice for this Mega Raid. It's a Rock and Fighting type, and so brings no notable weaknesses to the fight and it resists Mega Charizard Y's Fire type attacks. Although a Legendary, it's been in Raids several times now, so many players already have at least one powered up. The moveset you'll want your Terrakion to know is Smack Down and Rock Slide.

Tyranitar

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Rock and Dark type pseudo-Legendary of Gen II's Johto region, Tyranitar is an obvious choice for this Raid. Not only has Larvitar been readily available in events, including Community Day, but Tyranitar has been featured in Raids and has always been an important member of any serious player's roster. Like most of the counters here, it resists Fire and Flying type attacks and can deal quad damage with Smack Down and Stone Edge.

Gigalith

Source: The Pokémon Company

A Unovan Pokémon, Gigalith is another great choice for this raid. It's a pure Rock type, giving it resistances to Flying and Fire type damage. Its first stage isn't incredibly common, but it does benefit from Trade Evolution and has been featured in a few events, so you might have one ready to fight. If so, you'll want your Gigalith to know Smack Down and Rock Slide.

Aerodactyl

Source: The Pokémon Company

Even if it's not Mega Evolved, Aerodactyl is a great option for this fight. As a Rock and Flying type, it brings no notable weaknesses to this fight and resists Mega Charizard Y's Fire and Flying type attacks. Having been around since day one and having been featured in many events, most players also have at least a couple in their roster. You'll want any Aerodactyl you bring to this Mega Raid to know Rock Throw and Rock Slide.

Omastar

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another fossil Pokémon from Gen I's Kanto region, Omastar works great in this fight. It's been featured in plenty of events, is easy to catch or hatch, and can even be a Shadow Pokémon, so there's really no good excuse not to have at least one or two in your roster. As a Rock and Water type, it takes reduced damage from Air Slash and even less damage from Mega Charizard Y's Fire type attacks. Rock Throw and Rock Slide are the moves you're looking for.

Golem (Alolan or Kantonian)

Source: The Pokémon Company

Whether the Kantonian Rock and Ground type or the Alolan Rock and Electric type, Golem works great against Mega Charizard Y. Not only has Geodude been available since day one, but Alolan Geodude has been super easy to come across since the Alolan variants were added to Pokémon Go. If you're bringing either type of Golem to this Mega Raid, you'll want it to know Rock Throw and Stone Edge.

Lycanroc (Midnight)

Source: The Pokémon Company

A newcomer to Pokémon Go, Lycanroc is another great choice for this fight. It isn't the most durable, so you'll want to have lots of potions and revives onhand and because it's so new, many players don't even have one yet, much less the Candy to power it up. Still, as a pure Rock type, it takes reduced damage from Fire and Flying type moves. You'll want your Lycanroc to know Rock Throw and Stone Edge when going up against Mega Charizard Y.

Landorus (Incarnate)

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Legendary Abundance Pokémon, Landorus is the last of our top counters, but specifically his Incarnate forme. Although he's a Ground and Flying type with no type advantage, he has access to the Rock type attacks, Rock Throw and Rock Slide. While he doesn't get STAB from these attacks nor the same type Mega Boost from Mega Aerodactyl, his stats more than make up for that. It brings no notable weaknesses or resistances to this fight, but having been in Raids and featured as a reward encounter for the Pokémon Go Battle League, many players have at least one or two in their roster.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Aggron with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Lunatone with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Solrock with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Archeops with Wing Attack and Ancient Power

Regirock with Rock Throw and Stone Edge

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Carracosta with Rock Throw and Ancient Power

Clawitzer with Smack Down and Crabhammer

Hippowdon with Thunder Fang and Weather Ball

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Darmanitan with Tackle and Rock Slide

Sudowoodo with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Ancient Power

Regigigas with Hidden Power (Rock) and Giga Impact

Crustle with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Samurott with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon

Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Kabutops with Waterfall and Ancient Power

Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Shadow Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Omastar with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Aggron with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Shadow Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Feraligatr with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack and Ancient Power

Note: Shadow Tyranitar outperforms every other counter in this Mega Raid, except Mega Aerodactyl.

How many players does it take to beat Mega Charizard Y?

Although Mega Charizard Y is one of the easier Mega Raids to beat, that still doesn't mean it's a pushover. With the right moveset, the top counters, and top level players, it's possible to duo, but most players should aim for a Raiding party of four to six.

Weather Conditions that can impact this raid include:

Sunny/Clear Weather will boost Mega Charizard Y's Fire type attacks

Wind will boost it's Flying and Dragon type attacks

Partly Cloudy Weather will boost your Rock type counters

Rain will boost your Water type counters

Questions about taking on Mega Charizard Y in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on this Mega Pokémon? Any tips for fellow trainers? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many other Pokémon Go Guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!