As the Season of Alola presses on, Niantic has announced a surprise event centered all around Mega Evolution: A Mega Moment. This event gives players the chance to catch many Pokémon capable of Mega Evolution, including the normally regional exclusive Kangaskhan, and to earn tons of Mega Energy. Fortunately, we here at iMore have all the details you need to make the most of this event! And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey! What is A Mega Moment in Pokémon Go?

Niantic recently announced a major overhaul to the Mega Evolution system in Pokémon Go in order to make Mega Evolution an easier and more rewarding aspect of the game, as well as to make way for Mega Evolved Legendary Pokémon. To celebrate this update, A Mega Moment is a weekend long event focused all on Mega Evolution. This event includes several Pokémon capable of Mega Evolving in the wild, Mega Kangaskhan making its Pokémon Go debut in Mega Raids, and research opportunities to earn tons of Mega Energy. When is A Mega Moment in Pokémon Go? A Mega Moment runs from Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1, 2022. Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk. Wild Pokémon

During A Mega Moment, the following Pokémon can be caught in increased numbers in the wild: Bulbasaur*

Charmander*

Squirtle*

Slowpoke*

Gastly*

Mareep*

Buneary*

Snover* Raids Source: The Pokémon Company On the final day of the event, there will be a Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day which will introduce Mega Kangaskhan to Pokémon Go! Although Kangaskhan is a regional exclusive, normally found only in Australia and the surrounding areas, during this special event, players around the world will be able to challenge Mega Kangaskhan in raids to catch their own and earn Mega Kangaskhan Mega Energy. If you need help preparing for Mega Kangaskhan, check out our Mega Kangaskhan* Mega Raid guide. Field Research

During A Mega Moment, players can spin PokéStops and Gyms to collect the following event exclusive Field Research tasks: Power up a Pokémon five times for 25 Mega Venusaur Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon five times for 25 Mega Charizard Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon five times for 25 Mega Blastoise Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon five times for 25 Mega Beedrill Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon five times for 25 Mega Pidgeot Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon five times for 25 Mega Slowbro Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon five times for 25 Mega Gengar Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon five times for 25 Mega Gyarados Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon five times for 25 Mega Aerodactyl Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon five times for 25 Mega Ampharos Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon five times for 25 Mega Steelix Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon five times for 25 Mega Houndoom Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon five times for 25 Mega Manectric Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon five times for 25 Mega Altaria Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon five times for 25 Mega Absol Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon five times for 25 Mega Lopunny Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon five times for 25 Mega Abomasnow Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon ten times for 75 Mega Venusaur Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon ten times for 75 Mega Charizard Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon ten times for 75 Mega Blastoise Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon ten times for 75 Mega Beedrill Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon ten times for 75 Mega Pidgeot Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon ten times for 75 Mega Slowbro Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon ten times for 75 Mega Gengar Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon ten times for 75 Mega Gyarados Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon ten times for 75 Mega Aerodactyl Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon ten times for 75 Mega Ampharos Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon ten times for 75 Mega Steelix Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon ten times for 75 Mega Houndoom Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon ten times for 75 Mega Manectric Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon ten times for 75 Mega Altaria Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon ten times for 75 Mega Absol Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon ten times for 75 Mega Lopunny Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon ten times for 75 Mega Abomasnow Mega Energy Special Research

A branched Special Research line is available during A Mega Moment. This Special Research allows level 5+ players to pick from one of the original starter Pokémon: Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle. By completing this Special Research, players will be able to Mega Evolve their chosen starter and earn a ton of Mega Energy as well. Page one Catch three Pokémon for a Bulbasaur encounter

Catch three Pokémon for a Charmander encounter

Catch three Pokémon for a Squirtle encounter Completion Rewards: ten Poké Balls, 200 Stardust, 500 XP Page two Catch five Pokémon for ten Poké Balls

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon for ten Great Balls

Power up Pokémon five times for ten Poké Balls Completion Rewards: an encounter with Venusaur, Charizard or Blastoise; 200 Mega Energy for your chosen starter, Premium Battle Pass Page three Earn five hearts with your Buddy Pokémon for 50 Mega Energy for your chosen starter

Power up ten Pokémon for 500 Mega Energy for your chosen starter

Mega Evolve your starter of choice for a Charged TM Completion Rewards: 100 Mega Energy for your chosen starter, 600 Stardust, 1,000 XP Page four Win a raid for six Revives

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Grunt for two Silver Pinap Berries

Take a snapshot of your Buddy Pokémon for six Hyper Potions Completion Rewards: 100 Mega Energy for your chosen starter, 1,500 Stardust, 2,000 XP Bonuses