The Lake Guardians are returning to Legendary Raids in Pokémon Go. Starting on September 14, Mesprit will return to Raids, alongside Azelf and Uxie, for the rest of the month. This will be the first time the trio have the potential to be Shiny, so even if you've caught them before, you'll not want to miss this chance. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to win this fight and add Azelf to your roster. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

Who is Mesprit in Pokémon Go?

Mesprit is one of the Lake Guardians, a trio of Legendary Pokémon originally encountered in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV. Each of the three represent a specific concept. Mesprit represents emotion, Azelf represents willpower, and Uxie represents knowledge. The Trio were created by Arceus and have the ability to calm Palkia and Dialga.

Although all three are Psychic types, with the same weaknesses and resistances, they do have slightly different stats and movesets. Additionally, they are the only region locked Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Although they have rotated before, each of the three is only able to be challenged in a specific area of the world at a time.

What are the best counters for Mesprit in Pokémon Go?

Mesprit is a Psychic type Pokémon capable of dealing Psychic, Ice, and Normal type damage. It takes double damage from Dark, Ghost, and Bug type attacks. With the introduction of Mega Evolution, there are a number of viable strategies for countering Mesprit that take advantage of boosted Dark, Ghost, or Bug type moves if you are able to coordinate with your fellow Pokémon Trainers.

Mega Gengar

The best possible counter for Mesprit is easily Mega Gengar. Despite taking double damage from Mesprit's Psychic type attacks, this Poison and Ghost type wipes the floor with the Lake Guardians. You'll want to coordinate with your fellow Trainers to take advantage of the Ghost type boost it will bring to the field. If you are bringing Mega Gengar to the battle, you'll want Lick and Shadow Ball for the moveset.

Mega Houndoom

Although Mega Gengar is the top counter, Mega Houndoom is very close behind. As a Dark and Fire type, Mega Houndoom takes half damage from Mesprit's Ice type attack and only a quarter damage from it's Psychic attacks. Snarl and Foul Play are the moves you'll want your Mega Houndoom to know, and as with any other Mega Pokémon, you'll want to coordinate with your fellow Trainers to bring along Dark type Pokémon.

Chandelure

A Ghost and Fire type introduced in the Gen V Unova region, Chandelure performs quite well against Mesprit. It takes half damage from Ice and quarter damage from Normal, with Psychic attacks doing normal damage. Its first stage, Litwick has been available in multiple events, so you likely already have one powered up for this Raid. You'll want your Chandelure to know Hex and Shadow Ball.

Mega Gyarados

Although Mega Houndoom performs better, Mega Gyarados is still a great choice for a Dark based counter to Mesprit. As a Water and Dark type, it resists Ice and Psychic type attacks and has no relevant weaknesses. Bite and Crunch is the moveset you'll want for Mega Gyarados in this Raid.

Darkrai

The Mythical Dark type Pokémon Darkrai is an excellent counter for Mesprit. As a pure Dark type, it takes quarter damage from Mesprit's Psychic type attacks and has no weaknesses the Lake Trio can take advantage of. While it is a Mythical Pokémon, Darkrai has had much wider availability in Pokémon Go than the other Mythicals, so most active Trainers have at least one or two. Snarl and Shadow Ball or Dark Pulse are the moves you'll want Darkrai to know for this Raid. While Shadow Ball doesn't get STAB, it does outperform Dark Pulse unless you have a Dark type Mega Pokémon.

Giratina (Origin forme)

A Legendary Pokémon originally encountered in Gen IV's Sinnoh region, Giratina is a Ghost and Dragon type with two formes. You'll want the Origin Forme specifically for the charged move Shadow Ball. Paired with Shadow Claw, Giratina will take a huge chunk out of Mesprit's health. It takes quarter damage from Mesprit's Normal type attack, but double damage from its Ice type, so Mesprit's moveset is important here. Although Giratina's Altered Forme has seen wider availability than the Origin Forme in Pokémon Go, it's still be available in Raids multiple times, so you probably have at least one or two in your roster.

Weavile

A Dark and Ice type originally discovered in the Sinnoh region, Weavile makes for a great counter here. Although it requires a Sinnoh Stone to evolve, its first stage Sneasal has been widely available and so you should have plenty of Candies to power it up. It takes only quarter damage from Mesprit's Psychic type attacks and half damage from its Ice type attack. You'll want your Weavile to know Snarl and Foul Play.

Yveltal

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Y, Yveltal is an excellent choice to counter the Lake Trio. As a Dark and Flying type, it will take increased damage from Mesprit's Ice type attack, but it resists Psychic type damage. It's only had one run in Raids, but it was heavily focused on during the Luminous Legends Y event, so most active players have at least one already powered up, Snarl and Dark Pulse are the moves you'll want your Yveltal to know for this fight.

Gengar

If you can pair Gengar with with another Trainer's Mega Gengar, it will take advantage of the Ghost type attack boost. This Ghost and Poison type from Gen I has been around since the very beginning of Pokémon Go and featured in many events, including it's own Community Day. You'll want your Gengar to know Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball for this Raid.

Mewtwo

Gen I's Legendary Mewtwo is another great choice for this Raid. As a pure Psychic type, Mewtwo resists Psychic type damage and has no weaknesses Mesprit can exploit. However, what really allows Mewtwo to shine in this fight is the charged move Shadow Ball. If you don't have a Mewtwo with this Legacy move, it is well worth the use of an Elite TM, but make sure you're not TMing Psystrike — it's also a super valuable Legacy move. You'll want to pair Psycho Cut with Shadow Ball for the best performance.

Mega Beedrill

Although Mega Beedrill isn't my first or even second choice for a Mega Pokémon in this Raid, it does perform very well and will boost other Bug type counters. As a Poison and Bug type, it will take double damage from Mesprit's Psychic type attacks, but the boost it gets from Mega Evolution still make it an excellent counter. Bug Bite and X-Scissor is the moveset you'll want your Mega Beedrill to know.

Hydreigon

A pseudo-Legendary originally discovered in the Unova region of Gen V, Hydreigon is a Dark and Dragon type that performs very well in this Raid. Moveset is important though; while Hydreigon takes reduced damage from Psychic type attacks, Ice type attacks do double damage. Although its first stage, Deino is pretty rare, it has popped up in a number of event. If you have a Hydreigon already powered up, you'll want it to know Bite and Dark Pulse for this fight.

Tyranitar

The Gen II pseudo-Legendary Tyranitar is another great counter for the Lake Trio that has been available in events, Raids, and more. Most top players have entire teams of Tyranitar already powered up, so odds are you've got some ready for this Raid. As a Rock and Dark type, it resists Mesprit's Psychic and Normal type attacks, adding to its already tank-like status. Bite and Crunch are the moves you'll want your Tyranitar to know for this Raid.

Houndoom

If you're looking to build a solid Dark based offensive for Mesprit, Houndoom will make a great addition to your team. As a Dark and Fire type, it resists Psychic and Ice type damage, and it pairs well with Mega Houndoom or Mega Gyarados. It's also been readily available, featured in many events and having a Mega Evolution. Snarl and Foul Play are the moves you'll want your Houndoom to know in this Raid.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Bisharp with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Genesect with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Escavalier with Bug Bite and Megahorn

Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Krookodile with Snarl and Crunch

Honchkrow with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Mismagius with Hex and Shadow Ball

Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Mega Blastoise with Bite and Hydro Cannon

Sharpedo with Bite and Crunch

Yanmega with Bug Bit and Bug Buzz

Mega Manectric with Snarl and Wild Charge

Raikou with Thunder Shock and Shadow Ball

Pangoro with Snarl and Night Slash

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Crunch

Crawdaunt with Snarl and Crabhammer

Haunter with Lick and Shadow Ball

Greninja with Feint Attack and Night Slash

Deoxys (Attack forme) with Poison Jab and Dark Pulse

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Shadow Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Honchkrow with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Shadow Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Shadow Mismagius with Hex and Shadow Ball

Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Shadow Ball

Shadow Sharpedo with Bite and Crunch

Shadow Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Shiftry with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Alakazam with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Shadow Cacturne with Sucker Punch and Dark Pulse

Note: Shadow Weavile, Shadow Tyranitar, and Shadow Mewtwo outperform all of the best, non-Mega counters. If you are able to coordinate the use of either Mega Gengar, Mega Houndoom, or Mega Beedrill they will boost Ghost, Dark, and Bug type attackers on the field respectively, making other Pokémon far more competitive.

How many players does it take to beat Mesprit in Pokémon Go?

Meprit is harder than Azelf, but easier than Uxie. While it is technically possible for just two top level Trainers with excellent counters to take on Mesprit, if you're not bringing Mega Evolved Pokémon, Shadow Pokémon, or are just lower level, you may need as many as seven Trainers. Weather Conditions that may play into the battle include:

Wind will boost Mesprit's Psychic type attacks.

Partly Cloudly Weather will boost Mesprit's Normal type attack.

Snow will boost Mesprit's Ice type attack.

Fog will boost your Ghost and Dark type counters.

Rain will boost your Bug type counters.

Questions about taking on Mesprit in Pokémon Go?

There you have it. With these Pokémon, Mesprit should be an easy addition to your Pokédex. Do you have any questions? Drop them in the comments below and be sure to check out our Best Portable Battery Packs guide so you can keep your phone charged while you're out Raiding!