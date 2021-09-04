The Season of Mischief has arrived in Pokémon Go and with it comes a new Season specific Special Research line: Misunderstood Mischief. Players who complete this Special Research will have the opportunity to capture the Mythical Pokémon, Hoopa! This is a long research line that may take the whole season to complete, but we here at iMore have everything you need to know to complete it and add Hoopa to your collection. Also, be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
Hoopa in Pokémon Go?
Players around the globe were treated to quite the surprise during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 and the Ultra Unlock part three, when the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa brought back every Legendary Raid and then Sword and Shield mascots Zacian and Zamazenta, a whole generation ahead of schedule. Now players will have the chance to encounter and capture their very own Hoopa.
In the core games, Hoopa is a Mythical Pokémon with two formes. The first forme, Confined is the one we're encountering now, but it's only a matter of time before the Unbound forme is introduced. Thus far, Pokémon Go has treated different formes as almost completely separate Pokémon. Take Giratina for example: both use the same Candy to power up, but they have access to different moves and you cannot swap from one forme to the other. However, dataminers have suggested that forme changing may be coming.
Confined Hoopa is a Psychic and Ghost type, while Unbound Hoopa is Psychic and Dark. While most players will want to add Hoopa to their rosters, if only for the Pokédex entry, Unbound Hoopa's typing makes it the more useful of the two. Regardless, both Confined and Unbound Hoopa are glass cannons, and unless players have the chance to catch more than one, its Mythical status means you'll have to rely on luck to get good IVs.
Hoopa's Arrival
To help players get a jump start, Hoopa's Arrival is a special event from 11AM to 5PM local time on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Each hour will feature either Psychic type Pokémon or Dark and Ghost types both in the wild and lured by Incense.
- 11AM: Psychic type Pokémon
- Noon: Dark and Ghost type Pokémon
- 1PM: Psychic type Pokémon
- 2PM: Dark and Ghost type Pokémon
- 3PM: Psychic type Pokémon
- 4PM: Dark and Ghost type Pokémon
The Psychic type Pokémon you can encounter during this event include:
- Galarian Ponyta*
- Exeggcute*
- Jynx*
- Natu*
- Espeon*
- Girafarig
- Spoink*
- Beldum*
- Munna
The Dark and Ghost type Pokémon you can encounter during this event include:
- Alolan Rattata*
- Poochyena*
- Sableye*
- Carvanha*
- Duskull*
- Drifloon*
- Purloin
- Scraggy
- Litwick
Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.
Misunderstood Mischief
Over the course of the Season of Mischief, pages for the Special Research line, Misunderstood Mischief will be added, concluding with the opportunity to capture Hoopa. In total, this Special Research is 16 pages long and meant to take a considerable amount of time to complete.
Step One
- Make ten Nice Throws for an Incense
- Use an Incense for ten PokéBalls
- Take three Snapshots of wild Psychic type Pokémon for ten Nanab Berries
Completion Rewards: Gothita encounter, 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust
Step Two
- Autocompleted for 720 Stardust
Completion Rewards: 720 XP
Step Three
- Make five Great Curveball Throws for 15 PokéBalls
- Catch ten different species of Pokémon for five Great Balls
- Earn 5,000 Stardust for three Max Revives
Completion Rewards: Hoopa encounter, 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust
Step Four
Check back soon!
Questions about Misunderstood Mischief and Hoopa in Pokémon Go?
Do you have any questions about completing Misunderstood Mischief and catching Hoopa in Pokémon Go? Let us know in the comments below and check back soon as more pages are revealed!
Apple store in Changsha opens to big crowds
A brand new Apple store in Changsha has opened this weekend, and large crowds were drawn to see the store on its first day.
Brazil Apple store employee bags silver at Tokyo Paralympics
Douglas Matera, an Apple Store employee at the VillageMall store in Brazil, has scored a silver medal as part of Brazil's 4x100m freestyle relay team at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Review: Tom Bihn's Techonaut is a travel backpack with tons of versatility
If you want a versatile and spacious travel bag that you can comfortably wear as a backpack, then look no further than Tom Bihn's new Techonaut.
Looking for a Nintendo Switch bundle? Here are all of them!
If you want more than just a Nintendo Switch. If you want to get the biggest bang for your buck and hit the ground running, you need a bundle pack.