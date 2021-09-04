The Season of Mischief has arrived in Pokémon Go and with it comes a new Season specific Special Research line: Misunderstood Mischief. Players who complete this Special Research will have the opportunity to capture the Mythical Pokémon, Hoopa! This is a long research line that may take the whole season to complete, but we here at iMore have everything you need to know to complete it and add Hoopa to your collection. Also, be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

Players around the globe were treated to quite the surprise during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 and the Ultra Unlock part three, when the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa brought back every Legendary Raid and then Sword and Shield mascots Zacian and Zamazenta, a whole generation ahead of schedule. Now players will have the chance to encounter and capture their very own Hoopa.

In the core games, Hoopa is a Mythical Pokémon with two formes. The first forme, Confined is the one we're encountering now, but it's only a matter of time before the Unbound forme is introduced. Thus far, Pokémon Go has treated different formes as almost completely separate Pokémon. Take Giratina for example: both use the same Candy to power up, but they have access to different moves and you cannot swap from one forme to the other. However, dataminers have suggested that forme changing may be coming.

Confined Hoopa is a Psychic and Ghost type, while Unbound Hoopa is Psychic and Dark. While most players will want to add Hoopa to their rosters, if only for the Pokédex entry, Unbound Hoopa's typing makes it the more useful of the two. Regardless, both Confined and Unbound Hoopa are glass cannons, and unless players have the chance to catch more than one, its Mythical status means you'll have to rely on luck to get good IVs.

Hoopa's Arrival