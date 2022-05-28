Kyogre is coming back to Legendary raids. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to win this fight and add Kyogre to your roster. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

Who is Kyogre in Pokémon Go?

Source: The Pokémon Company

The mascot of Pokémon Sapphire, Kyogre is a Legendary Water type Pokémon and the rival of Groudon. Much like Groudon can expand the ground, Kyogre is capable of raising sea levels. It usually rests deep beneath the ocean but was praised in the distant past for bringing an end to drought and famine. While Kyogre is usually calm, it will go into a rage upon facing Groudon and engage in a catastrophic battle that can only be stopped by another Legendary Pokémon, Rayquaza.

In Pokémon Go, Kyogre is an incredible Water type. It can't keep up with some of the Shadows and Megas, but it's definitely a valuable addition to any player's roster. Moreover, in the core games Kyogre is also capable of Primal Reversion, a state similar to Mega Evolution. Although this forme hasn't been introduced in Pokémon Go yet, it's only a matter of time, so you should make sure to get a couple high IV Kyogre ready in the meantime.

Mega Evolution strategies for Kyogre in Pokémon Go?

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Kyogre, focusing on both of its weaknesses: Grass and Electric.

Mega Manectric

Source: The Pokémon Company

Outpaced only by Shadow Raikou, Mega Manectric should be your first choice for this raid. It resists Kyogre's Electric type attack and has no weaknesses the Sea Basin Pokémon can exploit. If safe to do so, coordinate with the rest of your Raid party to maximize the Electric type boost and make sure your Mega Manectric knows Charge Beam and Wild Charge.

Mega Venusaur

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although Grass types are usually weak to Kyogre's Blizzard, the boosted stats Venusaur gets from Mega Evolution make Mega Venusaur one of the top contenders in this Raid. If you are unable to coordinate with your fellow Trainers or are certain that the Kyogre you're facing doesn't know Blizzard, Mega Venusaur is an excellent choice. Vine Whip and Freny Plant are the moves you'll want your Mega Venusaur to know.

Mega Ampharos

Source: The Pokémon Company

Mega Ampharos isn't as good a choice as Mega Manectric, but if you have the extra Mega Energy, it still performs very well. As a Dragon and Electric type, it resists both Water and Electric type damage, but Ice type attacks are super effective, so a Blizzard Kyogre will mop the floor with your Mega Ampharos. If you are bringing Mega Ampharos to this fight, you'll want Volt Switch and Zap Cannon for its moves.

Mega Latios

Source: The Pokémon Company

While it won't provide a useful same type Mega Boost in this raid, Mega Latios is still a top performer against Kyogre thanks to its movepool including Solar Beam. As a Psychic and Dragon type, it resists Water and Electric type damage, but Ice type moves deal super effective damage. If you are bringing Mega Latios to this fight, it should know Dragon Breath and Solar Beam.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Mega Abomasnow with Razor Leaf and Energy Ball

What are the best counters for Kyogre in Pokémon Go?

Kyogre is a pure Water with access to Water, Electric, and Ice type moves. Its weaknesses include Grass and Electric leaving room for a couple winning strategies.

Zekrom

Source: The Pokémon Company

In a vacuum, Zekrom is the best non-Shadow, non-Mega Pokémon for countering Kyogre. The mascot of Pokémon White, Zekrom is a Legendary Pokémon that has only had a couple runs in raids, so some players don't even have one yet, much less the Candy to power it up. Still, if you have it, it resists Water and Electric attacks, while taking double damage from Ice. Charge Beam and Wild Charge are the moves you'll want your Zekrom to know.

Zarude

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Mythical Pokémon, Zarude is another excellent counter for Kyogre. It's a Dark and Grass type, so it takes super effective damage from Ice type moves, but it also resists Grass and Water. Unfortunately, Zarude is limited to one per account and only for players who earned and completed a limited Special Research line that is not longer available. Still, if you have one, you'll want your Zarude to know Vine Whip and Power Whip for this fight.

Raikou

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of the three Legendary beasts of the Johto region, Raikou makes a great counter for Kyogre. It's been available many times over in events, raids, Research Breakthrough Rewards, and even a Shadow Pokémon captured by Giovanni, so most players have at least one or two already powered up. As a pure Electric type, it resists Electric type attacks and has no weaknesses that Kyogre can exploit. You'll want your Raikou to know Thunder Shock and Wild Charge for this Raid.

Shaymin (Sky)

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another Mythical Pokémon, Shaymin performs incredibly well in this raid, or rather, it will. Shaymin is set to be released with Pokémon Go Fest 2022, an event happening in the middle of Kyogre's next run in raids. If you are participating in Go Fest and earn yourself a Shaymin, it's Sky forme is a top counter. As a Grass and Flying type, it takes reduce damage from Water and Grass type moves, but Ice is a double weakness, so moveset is very important. Hidden Power (Grass) and Grass Knot are the moves you'll want your Shaymin to know.

Thundurus (Therian forme)

Source: The Pokémon Company

Gen V's Thundurus makes a great counter for Kyogre, but specifically Therian Thundurus thanks to its higher attack stat and better moveset. As an Electric and Flying type, it takes super effective damage from Ice type moves so be wary of Blizzard. It's also less common than the Incarnate forme, but the two do share Candy, so powering it up shouldn't be an issue. If you're bringing Thundurus to this Raid, it should know Volt Switch and Thunderbolt.

Tapu Bulu

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of the Guardian Deities of Alola, Tapu Bulu is a great choice for countering Kyogre. It's a Grass and Fairy type, so it resists Water and Electric type damage, but Ice type moves hit extra hard. Although Tapu Bulu has only had two runs in raids, it was very recent, so most active players have had the chance to catch and power up this Legendary Pokémon. If you're bringing Tapu Bulu to this raid, you'll want Bullet Seed for its fast move and Grass Knot for the charged.

Electivire

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Sinnoh Stone evolution of Gen I's Electabuzz, Electivire performs very well against Kyogre. Although it requires 100 Candy and a Sinnoh Stone to evolve, between Community Day and its baby stage, Elekid frequently hatching from eggs, most players have at least a couple Electivire powered up. As a pure Electric type, it takes reduced damage from Electric type attacks and has no weaknesses Kyogre can exploit. If you're bringing Electivire to this Raid, you'll want Thunder Shock for the fast attack and Wild Charge for the charged.

Magnezone

Source: The Pokémon Company

The final evolution of Gen I's Magnemite, Magnezone is a great counter for Kyogre. As an Electric and Steel type, it takes half damage from Electric and Ice and has no weaknesses which Kyogre can exploit. However, it can only be evolved with the use of a Magnetic Lure Mod (on top of 100 Magnemite Candy.) While Lure Mods can normally only be bought with PokéCoins, one Lure Mod will let you evolve as many Magnezone as you have the Candy for over its 30 minute use. If you're bringing Magnezone to this fight, you'll want it to know Spark and Wild Charge.

Tangrowth

Source: The Pokémon Company

While Tangrowth requires 100 Candy and a Sinnoh Stone to evolve, because Tangela is a Gen I Pokémon and Sinnoh Stones have become much more accessible, most players have at least one or two Tangrowth already powered up. As a pure Grass type, it takes reduced damage from Water and Electric type attacks, but increased damage from Ice. Vine Whip and Power Whip is the moveset you'll want for this Raid.

Roserade

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Gen IV evolution of Roselia, Roserade is a great choice for facing Kyogre, especially if boosted by Mega Venusaur or Mega Abomasnow. Although it takes 100 Candy and a Sinnoh Stone to evolve, Roselia are fairly common and it also has a baby stage, Budew, that hatches from eggs. As a Grass and Poison type, it takes reduced damage from Water and Electric, while taking increased damage from Ice. Razor Leaf and Grass Knot are the moves you'll want your Roserade to know for fighting Kyogre.

Zapdos

Source: The Pokémon Company

Last but not least, one of the Legendary birds of Gen I, Zapdos is a great counter for Kyogre. As a Flying and Electric type, it resists Grass type damage, but takes increased damage from Ice type moves. Fortunately, Zapdos has been available so many times in so many ways that most players have had the chance to catch entire teams of Zapdos. If you're bringing Zapdos to this fight, you'll want Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt for its moveset.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Celebi with Magical Leaf and Leaf Storm

Tapu Koko with Volte Switch and Thunderbolt

Shaymin (Land) with Hidden Power (Grass) and Grass Knot

Mewtwo with Confusion and Thunderbolt

Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge

Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Breloom with Bullet Seed and Grass Knot

Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant

Leafeon with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Regigigas with Hidden Power (Grass) and Giga Impact

Chesnaught with Vine Whip and Solar Beam

Zacian (Hero of Many Battles) with Snarl and Wild Charge

Simisage with Vine Whip and Grass Knot

Latios with Dragon Breath and Solar Beam

Meganium with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Thundurus (Incarnate forme) with Thunder Shock and Thunder

Leavanny with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Victreebel with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shadow Pokémon

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Shadow Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Thunderbolt

Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Shadow Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Shadow Victreebel with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shadow Shiftry with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shadow Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Seed Bomb

Shadow Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Shadow Tangela with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Note: Shadow Raikou outperforms every other Pokémon in the best counters list including the Megas. Shadow Magnezone, Shadow Electivire, Shadow Zapdos, Shadow Mewtwo, Shadow Tangrowth, and Shadow Venusaur outperform every non-Mega and non-Legendary on the list. However, using Mega Venusaur, Mega Manectric, Mega Ampharos, or Mega Abomasnow will boost the Grass or Electric Shadow Pokémon making them perform event better.

How many players does it take to beat Kyogre in Pokémon Go?

With the best counters and right moveset, two high level Trainers can take out Kyogre. However, this is highly dependent on Kyogre's moves. If Kyogre happens to have Blizzard, Grass type counters just won't last. If you're unable to coordinate with your fellow Trainers, are a lower level, or are up against a Blizzard Kyogre, you may need four or more Trainers to beat it.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Rain will boost Kyogre's Water and Electric attacks, as well as your Electric counters.

Snow will boost Kyogre's Blizzard.

Sunny/Clear Weather will boost your Grass type counters.

Questions about taking on Kyogre in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on the Legendary Pokémon Kyogre? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, so you can be the very best like no one every was!