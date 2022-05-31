Mega Evolution has finally arrived in Pokémon Go and with it, Mega Raids! A whole new class of raids, Mega Raids let you and your friends challenge a Mega Evolved Pokémon. These are some of the most challenging Raids yet, but we here at iMore got your back! Mega Aerodactyl is making its Pokémon Go debut and we have everything you need to know to take on this Mega Raid. Also, be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

Who is Mega Aerodactyl in Pokémon Go?

A fossil type Pokémon originally encountered in the Kanto region of Gen I, Aerodactyl went extinct long before the time of the first Pokémon games, but was resurrected using fossilized amber. This pterosaur is a ferocious beast capable of ripping through just about anything, including Steel type Pokémon! When it Mega Evolves, its body is covered with rocky spikes that researchers have said look more like its prehistoric bretheren.

In Pokémon Go, Mega Aerodactyl is the first Rock type Mega Evolved Pokémon available. Eventually, we'll get Mega Aggron and Mega Tyranitar who may prove more useful, but for now, it's an invaluable addition to any trainer's roster. As far as Flying types go, it's less ideal because it has no Flying type moves, and unfortunately, its Flying typing gives it weaknesses to some of the types it would be countering.

Mega Evolution strategies for Mega Aerodactyl in Pokémon Go?

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Mega Aerodactyl, focusing on some of its weaknesses: Water, Electric, Ice, Rock, and Steel.

Mega Blastoise

Mega Blastoise is the top non-Shadow counter for Mega Aerodactyl, falling just short of Shadow Metagross. As a pure Water type, it resists Steel type damage and has no weaknesses Mega Aerodactyl can exploit. You will want to coordinate with the rest of your raid party if it is safe to do so to make the most of the Water type Mega Boost, but even if you cannot coordinate, this is the Mega Pokémon to bring. Water Gun and Hydro Cannon are the moves you'll want your Blastoise to know.

Mega Manectric

If you can't bring along Mega Blastoise, Mega Manectric is a great lead for an Electric based offensive. As a pure Electric type, it will take increased damage from Mega Aerodactyl's Ground type move, but it resists its Steel type attacks. You'll want to coordinate with the rest of your raid party if it is safe to do so to make the most of its Electric type Mega Boost. Thunder Fang and Wild Charge are the ideal moves for Mega Manectric.

Mega Gyarados

Another option for Mega Pokémon in this raid is Mega Gyarados. As a Dark and Water type, it has no relevant weaknesses and resists Dark and Steel type damage. You'll want to coordinate with the rest of your party to make the most of its Water type Mega Boost and make sure your Mega Gyarados knows Waterfall and Hydro Pump.

Mega Aerodactyl

If you're planning on making several runs and would like a Rock based offensive, Mega Aerodactyl is a great counter for itself. It takes increased damage from Rock and Steel type moves, while resisting the Normal and Ground type damage. If you can verify that the raid you're fighting doesn't have Rock or Steel type moves and can coordinate with your fellow players to bring all Rock types, this can be a winning strategy. You'll want your Mega Aerodactyl to know Rock Throw and Rock Slide.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Ampharos with Volt Switch and Zap Cannon

Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

What are the best counters for Mega Aerodactyl in Pokémon Go?

A Flying and Rock type, Mega Aerodactyl has a wide range of attacks including Rock, Ground, Steel, Dark, and Normal type damage. It also has five weaknesses, including Rock, Steel, Water, Electric, and Ice type, leaving room for several different strategies.

Metagross

A pseudo-Legendary originally encountered in the Hoenn region, Metagross is an excellent counter for Mega Aerodactyl. As a Steel and Psychic type, it takes super effective damage from Ground and Dark type moves, but it resists Normal, Steel, and Rock. Despite its pseudo-Legendary status, Metagross is very easily attainable, having been featured in a number of events, including a Community Day and an Incence Day. If you are bringing Metagross to this fight, you'll want it to know Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash; however, if you don't have the Legacy move or an Elite TM to spare, Flash Cannon can work.

Zekrom

Another great counter for Mega Aerodactyl is the Legendary mascot of Pokémon White Zekrom. Its a Dragon and Electric type, weak to Ground type damage, resistant to Steel, and its been in raids recently, so most active players will have at least one or two in their roster. If you are bringing Zekrom to this fight, Charge Beam and Wild Charge is the moveset you're looking for.

Kyogre

The mascot of Pokémon Sapphire, Kyogre is another excellent choice, especially paired with Mega Blastoise or Mega Gyarados. As a pure Water type, it has no weaknesses Mega Aerodactyl can exploit and it resists Steel type moves. Although it is a Legendary, Kyogre has been available so many times in multiple ways, so there's really no excuse not to have at least one. If you're bringing Kyogre to this fight, you'll want Waterfall for the fast move and Surf for the charged move.

Empoleon

Empoleon is the final evolution of Gen IV's Water starter and a good counter for Mega Aerodactyl. It's a Water and Steel type, so the only move you have to worry about is the Ground type Earth Power. Meanwhile, it resists Normal, Rock, and Steel type damage. Plus, its been featured in events, including Community Day, so most active players have had the chance to catch a few. Metal Claw and Hydro Cannon are the best moves for Empoleon in a vacuum, but if paired with Mega Blastoise or Mega Gyarados, Waterfall is a good choice as well.

Rhyperior

The Sinnoh Stone evolution of Gen I's Rhydon, Rhyperior is a great choice for this fight. As a Rock and Ground type, it will take increased damage from Ground and Steel type moves, but it resists Rock and Normal type. Rhyperior has been featured in multiple events, including Community Day and is the evolution of a Gen I Pokémon, so most players have this Pokémon already. The ideal moveset for Rhyperior is Smack Down and Rock Wrecker, but if you don't have the Legacy move or an Elite TM to spare, Stone Edge can work as well.

Thundurus (Therian forme)

Another great counter for Mega Aerodactyl is the Therian forme of Thundurus. This Gen V Legendary is an Electric and Flying type, so weak to Rock type damage and resistant to Ground and Steel. Thundurus has had several runs in raids and both formes do share Candy, but the Therian forme has only been available once, so make sure you're grabbing the right Thundurus. If you do bring this Electric genie along, Volt Switch and Thunderbolt are the moves you'll want him to know.

Dialga

The mascot of Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Dialga is another excellent choice. This Steel and Dragon type takes super effective damage from Ground type moves, but resists Steel, Normal, and Rock type damage. Its also had numerous runs in raids, so there's a good chance you already have one. Metal Claw and Iron Head are the moves you'll want Dialgo to know going up against Mega Aerodactyl.

Raikou

One of the Legendary Beasts of Johto, Raikou performs well in this raid, especially when paired with Mega Manectric. As a pure Electric type, it resists Steel type damage, but takes increased damage from Ground type moves. Fortunately, it's been available so many times in so many ways that most players have a couple at least. You'll want Thunder Shock and Wild Charge for your Raikou's moveset in this fight.

Jirachi

The Mythical wish granting Pokémon, Jirachi also performs well in this raid. As a Steel and Psychic type, Ground and Dark type moves deal super effective damage, but it resists Normal, Steel, and Rock type damage. Unfortunately, players can only catch one per account by completing the Special Research line, Thousand-Year Slumber, so its pretty expensive to fully power up. Still, if you're bringing Jirachi along, you'll want it to know Charge Beam and Doom Desire.

Terrakion

Another top performer in this raid is Gen V's Terrakion. This Legendary Sword of Justice is a Rock and Fighting type, so it's weak to Ground and Steel type moves, but resistant to Dark, Rock, and Normal. Its been in raids many times, so most active players have had the chance to add it to their roster. Smack Down and Rock Slide are the moves you'll want your Terrakion to know.

Swampert

Last but not least, Swampert is the final evolution of Gen III's Water starter and performs great in this Mega Raid. As a Water and Ground type Pokémon, it has no weaknesses Mega Aerodactyl can exploit and it resists Rock and Steel type damage. It's also had the Community Day treatment, as well as having been featured in several other events, so chances are you already have a few. If you're bringing Swampert to this fight, the best moveset is Water Gun and Hydro Cannon.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Samurott with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Feraligatr with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon

Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Clawitzer with Water Gun and Crabhammer

Genesect with Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Thunderbolt

Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Kyurem with Steel Wing and Blizzard

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Zacian (Hero of Many Battles forme) with Metal Claw and Wild Charge

Palkia with Dragon Tail and Aqua Tail

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Feraligatr with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Shadow Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Shadow Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Shadow Electivire with Thundershock and Wild Charge

Shadow Scizor with Bullet Punch and Iron Head

Note: Shadow Metagross outperforms every other Pokémon in the best counters list, and Shadow Raikou and Shadow Swampert are only beat out by Mega Blastoise; however, there are a number of appropriate Mega Evolved Pokémon for this raid which will make same type Pokémon perform even better.

How many players does it take to beat Mega Aerodactyl in Pokémon Go?

Under ideal conditions, it is possible for three top level trainers to take on Mega Aerodactyl; however, this is a Mega Raid. You're going to want to go in with as large a group as possible to earn the most Mega Energy. If you cannot swing a full party, I would still aim for at least five trainers.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Partly Cloudy weather will boost Mega Aerodactyl's Rock and Normal type moves, as well as your Rock type counters

Sunny/Clear weather will boost its Ground type moves

Snow will boost its Steel type move, as well as your Steel and Ice type counters

Fog will boost its Dark type moves

Rain will boost your Water and Electric type counters.

Questions about taking on Mega Aerodactyl in Pokémon Go?

