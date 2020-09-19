Articuno and Zapdos are scheduled for Legendary Raids during the last two weeks of September, so many predict Moltres will be coming back after Zapdos. Although this Legendary Pokémon has been available many times over and in a number of ways, this will be the first time Trainers can challenge the storm bird with Mega Evolved Pokémon. How will Mega Evolution impact this battle? Read ahead to find out!

Who is Moltres Pokémon Go?

One of the Legendary birds from the Gen I Kanto Region, Moltres is the second Legendary Pokémon in the National Pokédex, as well as the mascot for Team Valor. Along with Articuno and Zapdos, these three bird are elemental forces of nature that can only be tamed by Lugia. Moltres is also one of the only Pokémon with a regional variant. If Moltres comes back, it will almost certainly be its original form and likely for one week only.

What are the best counters for Moltres in Pokémon Go?

A Fire and Flying type, Moltres is capable of dealing Fire, Rock, and Flying type damage. It takes double damage from Electric and Water type attacks, and quad damage from Rock type attacks. Rock type damage is generally what you'll want to focus on for this Raid, but with the addition of Mega Evolution and Shadow Pokémon, there is a solid plan of attack with Water types.

Rampardos

A fossil Pokémon originally encountered in the Sinnoh region, Rampardos is the top non-Shadow counter for Moltres. It's first stage, Cranidos are pretty common and it only costs 50 Candy to evolve, so most players have at least one to bring to this Raid. As a Rock type, Rampardos takes half damage from Moltres' Fire and Flying type attacks while having no weaknesses the firebird can exploit. the moveset you'll want your Rampardos to know is Smack Down and Rock Slide.

Rhyperior

The final evolution of Gen I's Rhyhorn, Rhyperior is a fantastic counter for Moltres. As a Ground and Rock type, it takes half damage from all of the the firebird's attacks and having been featured in multiple events and a Community Day, most players have at least one or two powered up already. Smack Down and Rock Wrecker are the ideal moves for this Raid, but if you don't have the Community Day exclusive move or an Elite TM to spare, Stone Edge works well too.

Terrakion

One of the Legendary Swords of Justice, Terrakion is a a great choice to counter Moltres. As a Rock and Fighting type, it takes half damage from all of Moltres' attacks except Wing Attack and, even though it is a Legendary Pokémon, it's been featured multiple times in multiple ways, so many players already have at least one powered up. If you're bringing Terrakion to this Raid, you'll want it to know Smack Down and Rock Slide.

Mega Blastoise

Although Rock type damage is ideal for this Raid, the introduction of Mega Blastoise meas Water type counters can be in the top ten. Not only does Mega Evolution give Mega Blastoise a huge stat boost, but it will also boost any other Water type counters among your fellow Trainers. This is boosted even further if you happen to be Raiding in Rainy Weather. You'll want to coordinate with the others Raiding to make sure they bring Water types as well and you'll want your Mega Blastoise to know Water Gun and Hydro Cannon.

Tyranitar

The pseudo-Legendary from Johto, Tyranitar is an excellent choice for this Raid. It's readily available, having been featured in Raids, events, a Community Day, and as a Shadow Pokémon, and as one of the top attackers in the game, most players have a few powered up already. As a Rock and Dark type, Tyranitar takes half damage from Fire and Flying type attacks as well. Smack Down and Stone Edge are the moves you'll want your Tyranitar to know for this fight.

Gigalith

A relative newcomer to Pokémon Go, Gigalith is a Rock type originally encountered in the Unova region of Gen V. Its first stage, Roggenrola was boosted during Unova Week and it benefits from Trade Evolution, so many players have one already. Gigalith takes reduced damage from Fire and Flying type attacks, and normal damage from Wing Attack. Smack Down and Rock Slide are the ideal moveset.

Aerodactyl

Aerodactyl is a fossil Pokémon originally discovered in the Gen I Kanto region. Having been in the game since the start and featured in a number of events, most players have plenty of this prehistoric Rock and Flying type. Aerodactyl takes half damage from Flying and Fire type attacks, but double damage from Rock type attacks. If you're bringing Aerodactyl to this Raid, you'll want it to know Rock Throw and Rock Slide.

Omastar

Another fossil Pokémon originally found in the Kanto region, Omastar has also been featured in a number of events, as well as Raids and as a Shadow Pokémon. As a Rock and Water type, it takes half damage from Wing Attack and only a quarter of the damage from Moltres' Fire type attacks. You'll want your Omastar to know Rock Throw and Rock Slide for this Raid.

Landorus

As one of the Legendary Forces of Nature from the Unova region, Landorus seems like an odd pick for this Raid. He's a Ground and Flying type and so brings no weaknesses or resistances of note against Moltres. However, he has access to the Rock type attacks Rock Throw and Rock Slide. He's also been available a couple of times in a couple of ways, so many players already have one or two powered up.

Golem

Although the original Kantonian Golem outperforms its Alolan counterpart by a touch, either Golem makes for a great counter to Moltres and both have been readily available. The Kanto Golem takes half damage from all of Moltres' attacks, while the Alolan takes half damage from Fire, quarter damage from Flying, and normal damage from Rock. Regardless which Golem you bring, you'll want it to know Rock Throw and Stone Edge.

Back ups?

Need to fill a spot or two on your team? Consider one of these back ups:

Archeops with Wing Attack and Ancient Power

Solrock with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Lunatone with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Aggron with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Regirock with Rock Throw and Stone Edge

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Carracosta with Rock Throw and Ancient Power

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Crustle with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Tyranitar

Shadow Omastar

Shadow Swampert

Shadow Raikou

Shadow Gyarados

Note: Shadow Tyranitar outperforms all of the best counters. Likewise, Shadow Omastar performs at the same level as the Pokémon in the best counters list. If you or another Trainer are bringing along Mega Blastoise, Shadow Swampert and Shadow Gyarados will have their Water attacks boosted.

How many players does it take to beat Moltres in Pokémon Go?

Although it is technically possible for two Trainers with top counters to take on Moltres alone, you may need three or more if you're lower level or missing the top counters. Weather Conditions that could play into this battle include:

Sunny/Clear weather will boost Moltres' Fire type attacks.

Windy weather will boost Moltres' Wing Attack.

Partially Cloudy weather will boost Moltres' Ancient Power, as well as your Rock type counters.

Rain will boost your Water or Electric counters.

Questions about Moltres in Pokémon Go?

