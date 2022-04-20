As the Season of Alola continues in Pokémon Go, Sustainability Week 2022 has arrived. This event will see the Pokémon Go debut of Oranguru and Shiny Cherubi, as well as the chance to earn valuable Mega Energy. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know in order to make the most of this exciting event. And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
What is the Sustainability Week 2022 event in Pokémon Go?
A celebration of nature and all things green, Sustainability Week is a recurring event in Pokémon Go. This year, Sustainability Week will introduce the Alolan native, Oranguru, as well as the Shiny variant of Cherubi. The event features lots of nature related Pokémon, as well as a focus on Mossy Lure Modules, which will draw in special Pokémon during the event. Players will also have the chance to contribute to planting trees by walking during Community Day.
When is the Sustainability Week 2022 event in Pokémon Go?
The Sustainability Week 2022 event runs from Wednesday, April 20 through Monday, April 25, 2022.
Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.
Wild Pokémon
During the event, players may encounter the following Pokémon in the wild:
- Venusaur*
- Oddish*
- Grimer*
- Turtwig*
- Grotle
- Cherubi*
- Trubbish*
- Ferroseed*
- Phantump
- Oranguru
Boosted Lure Module Pokémon
When equipped with a Mossy Lure Module, PokéStops can draw in the following Pokémon during the event:
- Gloom
- Alolan Diglett*
- Weepinbell
- Chikorita*
- Bellossom
- Nincada*
- Grotle
- Cherubi*
- Sewaddle
Eggs
The following Pokémon can hatch from 7KM eggs picked up during the event:
- Alolan Diglett*
- Larvitar*
- Cherubi*
- Oranguru
Field Research
During the event, players can spin PokéStops and Gyms to collect the following event exclusive Field Research tasks:
- Catch five Grass type Pokémon for a Turtwig* encounter
- Catch five Grass type Pokémon for a Snivy* encounter
- Catch five Grass type for a Chespin encounter
- Catch three Grimer for a Trubbish* encounter
- Catch three Trubbish* for a Silver Pinap Berry
- Walk 1KM for a Cherubi* encounter
- Power up a Pokémon five times for 50 Mega Venusaur Mega Energy
- Power up a Pokémon five times for 50 Mega Abomasnow Mega Energy
Timed Research challenge during Community Day
The Sustainability Week 2022 event also features Timed Research which will be available on Saturday, April 23, overlapping with Community Day. In addition to the in game rewards for completing this Timed Research, Niantic will be planting a tree (up to 100,000 trees) for every player who walks 5KM during Community Day.
Collection Challenge
The Sustainability Week 2022 event features the following nature themed Collection Challenge:
- Catch a Cherubi
- Catch a Grimer
- Catch a Weepinbell (Mossy Lure Module only)
- Catch a Gloom (Mossy Lure Module only)
- Catch a Trubbish
- Catch a Grotle
Completion Rewards: Meganium encounter, 15 Great Balls, 10,000 XP
Bonuses
The following additional bonuses are available during the event:
- Event box in the PokéShop containing one Mossy Lure Module for free
- Double XP from the first PokéStop spin of the day
Questions about the Sustainability Week 2022 event in Pokémon Go?
Do you have any questions about the Sustainability Week 2022 event in Pokémon Go? Which featured Pokémon are you most excited to catch? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go guides so you too can be a Pokémon Master!
