As the Season of Alola continues in Pokémon Go, Sustainability Week 2022 has arrived. This event will see the Pokémon Go debut of Oranguru and Shiny Cherubi, as well as the chance to earn valuable Mega Energy.

What is the Sustainability Week 2022 event in Pokémon Go?

A celebration of nature and all things green, Sustainability Week is a recurring event in Pokémon Go. This year, Sustainability Week will introduce the Alolan native, Oranguru, as well as the Shiny variant of Cherubi. The event features lots of nature related Pokémon, as well as a focus on Mossy Lure Modules, which will draw in special Pokémon during the event. Players will also have the chance to contribute to planting trees by walking during Community Day.

When is the Sustainability Week 2022 event in Pokémon Go?

The Sustainability Week 2022 event runs from Wednesday, April 20 through Monday, April 25, 2022.

Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.

Wild Pokémon