Announced on April 28, 2020, a new type of event is coming to Pokémon Go: the Throwback Challenge event. This event will run through the entire month of May and will feature Timed Research lines, which players will have to complete in a specified period of time to unlock a final set of challenges during the first week of June. What is a Throwback Challenge?

Source: Niantic

Throwback challenges are kind of like Special Research, only with the added difficulty of being timed. When you log in during the Throwback Challenge week, you will gain the Timed Research line in your Today View. From there, you will be able to complete the research for a set period of time, after which anything left incomplete will disappear. Throwback Challenge 2020: Kanto Timed Research : Friday, May 1, 2020, at 1 pm until Friday, May 8 at 1 pm local time.

: Friday, May 1, 2020, at 1 pm until Friday, May 8 at 1 pm local time. Throwback Challenge 2020: Johto Timed Research : Friday, May 8, 2020, at 1 pm until Friday, May 15 at 1 pm local time.

: Friday, May 8, 2020, at 1 pm until Friday, May 15 at 1 pm local time. Throwback Challenge 2020: Hoenn Timed Research : Friday, May 15, 2020, at 1 pm until Friday, May 22 at 1 pm local time.

: Friday, May 15, 2020, at 1 pm until Friday, May 22 at 1 pm local time. Throwback Challenge 2020: Sinnoh Timed Research : Friday, May 22, 2020, at 1 pm until Friday, May 29 at 1 pm local time.

: Friday, May 22, 2020, at 1 pm until Friday, May 29 at 1 pm local time. Throwback Challenge Champion 2020 Special Research: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 1 pm until Monday, June 8 at 1 pm local time. We don't yet know what the specific tasks will be for each of these Timed Research lines, but Niantic has promised they can be completed playing solo. Given the massive success of the recent Community Day: Stay at Home Edition, we have high hopes that even players who are sheltered in place or otherwise social distancing will still be able to complete this event! Throwback Challenge 2020: Kanto Timed Research

The Kanto Timed Research line will focus on the original Pokémon games and the Pokémon of the Kanto region, looking back at Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue. During this week, there will be lots of bonuses and features to help players complete the Timed Research line, including: Pokémon from the Kanto region will be spawning more frequently, including Venonat and Chansey.

Pokémon from the Kanto region will also be in more Raids.

Pokémon from the Kanto region will be featured in 7 KM Eggs, including Venonat, Machop, Onix, Lickitung, Tangela, Scyther, Pinsir, Lapras, and Eevee.

Pikachu wearing a Charizard hat will be available.

Shiny Venonat will be introduced.

Event-exclusive Field Research will reward players with encounters featuring Pokémon originally found in the Kanto region.

Catch, Raid, and Hatch XP will be doubled all week. Completing all the Kanto Timed Research will also reward players with ten Rare Candies, and a Psystrike Mewtwo encounter, in addition to all the individual task rewards. Throwback Challenge 2020: Johto Timed Research

On the other hand, the Johto Timed Research line will focus on the Gen II Pokémon from the Johto region, inspired by Pokémon Gold and Silver. The features and bonuses for this week will include: Pokémon from the Johto region will be spawning more frequently, including Dunsparce and Skarmory.

Pokémon from the Johto region will also be in more Raids.

Pokémon from the Johto region will be featured in 7 KM Eggs, including Chinchou, Yanma, Girafarig, Pineco, Dunsparce, Gligar, Shuckle, Skarmory, and Phanpy.

PIkachu wearing an Umbreon hat will be available.

Shiny Dunsparce will be introduced.

Event-exclusive Field Research will reward players with encounters featuring Pokémon originally found in the Johto region.

Catch and Raid Stardust will be doubled all week. Completing all the Johto Timed Research will also reward players with ten Rare Candies, and an encounter with Ho-Oh who knows the event exclusive move Earthquake, in addition to all the individual task rewards. Throwback Challenge 2020: Hoenn Timed Research

The Hoenn Timed Research line will focus on the Gen III Pokémon from the Hoenn region, looking back on, you guessed it, Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire. The features and bonuses for this week will include: Pokémon from the Hoenn region will be spawning more frequently, including Skitty, Zangoose, and Seviper.

Pokémon from the Hoenn region will also be in more Raids.

Pokémon from the Hoenn region will be featured in 7 KM Eggs, including Lotad, Slakoth, Nincada, Skitty, Sableye, Mawile, Trapinch, Feebas, and Clamperl.

Pikachu wearing a Rayquaza hat will be available.

Shiny Skitty will be introduced.

Event-exclusive Field Research will reward players with encounters featuring Pokémon originally found in the Hoenn region.

Hatch and Buddy Candy Distance will both be halved all week. Completing all the Hoenn Timed Research will also reward players with ten Rare Candies, and an encounter with Groudon who knows the event exclusive move Fire Punch, in addition to all the individual task rewards. Throwback Challenge 2020: Sinnoh Timed Research

The Sinnoh Timed Research line will focus on the Gen IV Pokémon from the Sinnoh region and Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. The features and bonuses for this week will include: Pokémon from the Sinnoh region will be spawning more frequently, including Cherubi and Glameow.

Pokémon from the Sinnoh region will also be in more Raids.

Pokémon from the Sinnoh region will be featured in 7 KM Eggs, including Cranidos, Shieldon, Glameow, Chingling, Bonsly, Happiny, Gible, Munchlax, Riolu, and Mantyke.

Pikachu wearing a Lucario hat will be available.

Shiny Glameow will be introduced.

Event-exclusive Field Research will reward players with encounters featuring Pokémon originally found in the Sinnoh region.

Star Pieces, Incense, and Lucky Eggs will all last for one hour. Completing all the Hoenn Timed Research will also reward players with ten Rare Candies, and an encounter with Cresselia who knows the event exclusive move Grass Knot, in addition to all the individual task rewards. Throwback Challenge Champion 2020 Special Research