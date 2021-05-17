As the Season of Legends continues in Pokémon Go, two new events will introduce our next Legendary Raid Pokémon. Luminous Legends X is already happening, during which players can battle and capture the Life Pokémon, Xerneas. After that, the Luminous Legends Y event will introduce the Destruction Pokémon, Yveltal. This is going to be a tough raid for a highly anticipated Pokémon, but we here at iMore have everything you need to know to battle the Destruction Pokémon. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

Who is Yveltal in Pokémon Go?

The mascot of Pokémon Y, Yveltal is known as the Destruction Pokémon. Along with Xerneas, the Life Pokémon and Zygarde, the Order Pokémon, Yveltal is part of the Aura Trio. Kept in balance by Zygarde, Yveltal and Xerneas spend most of their existence sleeping with Yveltal inside a cocoon and Xerneas inside a tree. When they awaken, Xerneas can heal and even revive other Pokémon, while Yveltal destroys everything in its path.

In Pokémon Go, Yveltal isn't the top Pokémon for either Dark or Flying types, but it is a solid choice for both. Its flexibility and great stats will make it exceptionally valuable for new players who might not have Darkrai or strong Flying types already powered up. Plus, it just looks really cool. You're not going to want to skip out on this Raid and if you're a newer player, you should seek out a few extras to bolster up your roster.

What are the best counters for Yveltal in Pokémon Go?

As a Dark and Flying type, Yveltal is capable of dealing Dark, Flying, Fighting, Psychic, and Normal type damage. It's four weaknesses, Rock, Electric, Ice, and Fairy leave a number of potential strategies for players; however, with Mega Manectric or even Mega Ampharos, Electric is the best option for countering. Even without the use of Mega Evolution, Electric types make up the bulk of the recommended counters. Although Mega Abomasnow doesn't perform nearly as well as Mega Manectric, it does provide a solid option for an Ice based offensive, as well.

Zekrom

Leading the pack, the mascot of Pokémon White, Zekrom is an excellent counter for Yveltal. As a Dragon and Electric type, Zekrom takes reduced damage from Flying type attacks and has no weaknesses that the Destruction Pokémon can exploit. Unfortunately, Zekrom's only run in Raids was during a global pandemic so many Trainers won't have the necessary Candy to power it up. If you are able to bring Zekrom to this Raid, you'll want Charge Beam and Wild Charge for the moveset.

Mega Manectric

First choice for Mega Evolved Pokémon, Mega Manectric should absolutely be on your team for this fight. As a pure Electric type, it has no weaknesses Yveltal can take advantage of and it resists Flying type attacks. Even if you cannot coordinate with your fellow Raiders, Mega Manectric should be in your team if you have the Mega Energy to spare. If you are bringing along a Mega Manectric, you'll want it to know Charge Beam and Wild Charge.

Thundurus - Therian forme

Originally encountered in the Unova region of Gen V, the Bolt Strike Pokémon, Thundurus is a great pick for this fight, but you'll want his Therian forme. Although the Therian formes for the Forces of Nature were only just introduced, they spent a good time in Raids and use the same Candy as their Incarnate formes, so odds are, you've got the Candy to power up at least one or two. As an Electric and Flying type, Thundurus takes reduced damage from Fighting and Flying type attacks and he has no weaknesses relevant to this fight. Volt Switch and Thunderbolt are the moves you'll want your Thundurus to know.

Rhyperior

The Sinnoh Stone evolution of Gen I's Rhydon, Rhyperior is a great choice for this fight. Between the Rhyhorn Community Day and the abundance of events featuring Rhyhorn, most players have plenty of powered up Rhyperior already. As a Rock and Ground type, Rhyperior takes reduced damage from Flying and Normal type attacks, but double damage from Fighting. To make the most of your Rhyperior in this Raid, you'll want it to know Smack Down and the Community Day exclusive move, Rock Wrecker. If you don't have the Community Day move or the Elite TM to spare, Stone Edge can also work, just not nearly as well.

Raikou

One of the Legendary Beasts of Johto, Raikou is a great choice for this Raid. Raikou has been available many times in Raids, as a Research Breakthrough Reward, and even as a Shadow Pokémon captured by Giovanni, so most Trainers have had many chances to add it to their roster. As a pure Electric type, it resists Flying type attacks and isn't weak to any of Yveltal's attacks. Thunder Shock and Wild Charge is the ideal moveset for this fight.

Rampardos

Originally discovered in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, Rampardos is a fossil Pokémon that performs very well against Yveltal. Rampardos' first stage, Cranidos has been featured in many events and in Eggs, so you probably have the Candy to power up at least one or two. As a pure Rock type, Rampardos takes double damage from Fighting type attacks, but resists Flying and Normal. you'll want your Rampardos to know Smack Down and Rock Slide.

Electivire

Another Sinnoh Stone evolution of a Gen I Pokémon, Electivire is also a great choice for this Raid. It's been featured in events, including Community Day and has a baby stage, Elekid, available in Eggs, so most players have a few Electivire already powered up and ready. As a pure Electric type, it has no weaknesses Yveltal can exploit and resists Flying type attacks. Thunder Shock and Wild Charge are the moves you'll want your Electivire to know.

Zapdos

Zapdos, one of the Legendary birds of Kanto, is another excellent choice to counter Yveltal. One of the most common Legendaries, its been in events, Raids, Research Breakthrough Rewards, and as a Shadow Pokémon, so there's really no excuse not to have a few and plenty of Candy to power them up. As an Electric and Flying type, Zapdos resists Fighting and Flying type attacks and has no weaknesses the Destruction Pokémon can exploit. If you're bringing Zapdos to this Raid, you'll want Thunder Shock for the fast attack and Thunderbolt for the charged attack.

Mega Abomasnow

Although Electric is the type of choice for this Raid, Mega Abomasnow can make an Ice based offensive viable if you don't have the Mega Energy for Manectric or Ampharos. Mega Abomasnow will perform best when you can coordinate with your fellow Trainers to bring Ice types, but even if you cannot coordinate, it still performs in the top ten. If you're bringing Mega Abomasnow to this Raid, you'll want it to know Powder Snow and Weather Ball.

Mega Ampharos

Although Mega Ampharos doesn't perform quite as well as Mega Abomasnow in a vacuum, it's Electric typing makes it a considerably more valuable member of your team, especially if you don't have enough Mega Energy to bring in Mega Manectric. As an Electric and Dragon type, it takes reduced damage from Flying type attacks and normal damage from everything else the Darkness Pokémon can dish out. Volt Switch and Zap Cannon are the ideal moves for Mega Ampharos.

Note on Mega Altaria

Although Mega Altaria could be the key to a Fairy based offensive against Yveltal, in order to fulfil this role, it would need access to a Fairy type fast attack. In the core games, there aren't any other Fairy type moves Altaria could learn and right now, its movepool is insufficient. In the future, Niantic could make changes to make it more useful in this Raid, but for now, even if it's in the recommended team, you've likely got much better options at your disposal.

Note on Xerneas

The Life Pokémon, Xerneas is part of the Aura trio along with Yveltal and Zygarde and the mascot of Pokémon X. As a pure Fairy type, it's Yveltal's worst nightmare; however, it's lack of access to any Fairy type fast moves makes its use in this Raid (especially without a Fairy Mega on the field) considerably less viable. It's not weak to any of the Destruction Pokémon's moves and even resists it's Dark and Fighting type moves, but to even stand a chance of being useful, your Xerneas will need to know Moonblast.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Alolan Golem with Rock Throw and Wild Charge

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Arcanine with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Magneton with Spark and Discharge

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Shadow Arcanine with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Shadow Magneton with Spark and Discharge

Note: Shadow Raikou and Shadow Zapdos outperform every other Pokémon in the best counters list. Shadow Electivire, Shadow Magnezone, Shadow Gardevoir, Shadow Tyranitar, Shadow Weavile, and Shadow Aerodactyl also perform on par with the other best counters. If you can safely coordinate with your fellow Raiders to bring Mega Manectric, Mega Ampharos, or Mega Abomasnow, Electric and Ice types respectively will perform even better.

How many players does it take to beat Yveltal in Pokémon Go?

While you can technically beat Yveltal with three top level Trainers with the best counters, this is a pretty tough fight. Lower level Trainers and those lacking the best counters, including Mega Manectric, should aim for five. If it's possible to safely coordinate with your fellow Raiders, Yveltal will go down faster, but as always, play safe. This is just a game and not worth getting sick over.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Fog will boost Yveltal's Dark type attacks.

Windy Weather will boost its Flying and Psychic type attacks.

Cloudy Weather will boost its Fighting type attack, as well as your Fairy type counters.

Snow will boost your Ice type counters.

Partly Cloudy Weather will boost Yveltal's Normal type move, as well as your Rock type counters.

Rain will boost your Electric type counters.

Questions about taking on Yveltal in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on the Destruction Pokémon, Yveltal in Pokémon Go? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers?