There's another Legendary Pokémon on the way for Trainers to soon face in raids, as Rayquaza is coming! This Legendary Dragon and Flying-type Pokémon will be available to face starting at July 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. It'll be available for a while, with capable of being faced in battle until September 2, 2019 at 1 p.m.

If you want to take Rayquaza on, Ice, Rock, Dragon, and Fairy-type Pokémon are all effective. Ice is especially super effective, causing four times as much damage as usual due to Rayquaza's weakness against Ice. You even have a chance of grabbing a Shiny Rayquaza in these upcoming raid battles, so if that's one you want to add to your collection, this is your chance.

Speaking of your collection and by extent, your collection space, Rayquaza coming up is not the only important news for Trainers. If you've been having issues with storing enough Pokémon don't worry, as Trainer storage has been increased to 2,500. Yes, you can now store 2,500 different Pokémon. Trainers have been requesting additional storage for their Pokémon for some time, so this announcement should cause some rejoicing.

In other Pokémon GO news, the Pokémon Championships are coming up and anyone attending can register for a chance to partake in the first-ever Pokémon Invitational Tournament. One lucky fan will be chosen to compete, so make sure to register if you're interested.