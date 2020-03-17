Pokémon Go, the hit AR game from Niantic, encourages players to leave their homes and traveling to places of social importance. So, you might be wondering how you can still catch 'em all while social distancing. Luckily, there are plenty of methods to play from home, your car, or locations that are easier to manage without other people. Keep Pokémon Go up and running The most important way to succeed at Pokémon Go is to keep the game running whenever you can. Open up Pokémon Go, plug in your phone, and go about your daily routine. If you keep the game up and running, you'll still be encountering Pokémon and, from March 12, 2020 until further notice, Niantic is boosting wild spawns. This means, even from your living room, you're going to see more Pokémon wherever you are. Use Incense to draw in nearby Pokémon

You'll find incense among the items you're given when you first start playing Pokémon Go. Incense draws nearby Pokémon to your location, so you don't have to go to them. Ah, sweet, sweet laziness. Save big with these deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN & more How to activate an incense pot: Tap the Poké Ball at the bottom of the screen. Tap Items Tap Incense The incense pot will appear on your main screen. Tapping it again will activate the luring effect for a period of 30 minutes. NOTE: The timer will continue to count down even if you leave the app, and incense does work better if you're moving at least a bit, so consider going for a walk while your incense is running. However, Niantic is also offering a bundle of 30 incense for just one PokéCoin and extending incense to last an entire hour instead of half. Know your local PokéStops and Gyms

It really helps to know your local area. Most places have at least a couple of PokéStops or Gyms that can be reached from your car. While you're probably avoiding the mall, you can still drive to your local Starbucks and reach the PokéStop without leaving your car. Lots of public parks also feature PokéStops and Gyms, and the fresh air will do you some good after being trapped inside for days. If you are new to your area or just don't know it well, there are a few good Map Trackers that can help you find the PokéStops and Gyms near you! Use a Lure Module at a PokéStop.

A Lure Module is a more powerful form of incense. You use Lure Modules by heading to a PokéStop and activating them at that location. Because Lure Modules benefit all Trainers (unlike incense, which only benefits you), you can usually spread the love (and the cost) among Trainers at a PokéStop. Consider going to a local park or similar outdoor stop, or even parking your car near a stop. How to use a Lure Module: Visit a PokéStop by tapping it on the map. If no Lure Module is active (you'll know there's an active Lure Module if you can see pink petals floating around the PokéStop), tap the rectangle at the top of the screen that says Empty Module slot. Tap to add a Lure Module from your inventory. Note: There are also special Lure Modules - Glacial, Mossy, and Magnetic - which can draw in Pokémon of specific types, as well as make it possible to evolve certain Pokémon. You don't need to walk to hatch that egg!